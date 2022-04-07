Aya Gold & Silver Begins Trading on OTCQX

MONTREAL, April 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that effective today, its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "AYASF".

Prior to this, Aya's common shares were quoted on the Pink® market under the symbol "MYAGF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time quotes for the Corporation on www.otcmarkets.com.

Benoit La Salle, President & CEO, commented, "We are pleased to announce the upgrade to the OTCQX® Best Market, a designation that improves liquidity and aligns with our commitment to meet higher financial standards for compliance, disclosure and corporate governance. Trading our stock on the OTCQX improves transparency and expands our accessibility to current and prospective U.S. and global shareholders."

Dentons US LLP acted as the company's OTCQX® sponsor.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

