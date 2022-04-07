Tudor Gold Prepares for 2022 Drill Hole Program at Treaty Creek Gold Project, Northwest British Columbia

Vancouver, April 7, 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce that crews have been mobilized to prepare for the Company's upcoming exploration program at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia. Crews are currently transporting heavy equipment and drilling supplies to site along our winter access from the Brucejack Lake Road. Crews will also be preparing the camps for the upcoming drill campaign set to commence early May.

Tudor Gold's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states, "As in the previous season, the priority of our upcoming exploration program will be to expand and define the limits of the Goldstorm Deposit (GS), as mineralization remains open in all directions and at depth. Ten diamond drill rigs are scheduled to be mobilized to site throughout the month of May for an aggressive diamond drilling program. While the priority remains to complete the exploration and definition of the Goldstorm Deposit, exploration drilling will follow up on several other discoveries including the Eureka Zone (EZ), located 800 meters southeast of GS, and the Company's newest discovery, Calm Before the Storm (CBS), located two kilometres northeast of GS. Tudor's priority is to define the limits of the GS mineralized domains in order to complete an updated resource estimate and support a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). At the end of the 2021 drill program, some of our best Au-Cu-Ag results were encountered from our step-out drilling to the north within the 300H and CS-600 domains from drill holes GS-21-113 (1.44 g/t Au Eq over 405.0 meters within CS-600), GS-21-113-W1 (2.35 g/t AuEq over 159.0 meters within 300H) and GS-21-113-W2 (1.38 g/t AuEq over 556.5 meters within CS-600). To the northeast, we encountered some of strongest gold mineralization within the DS-5 domain with drill hole GS-21-119 (1.76 g/t AuEq over 196.5 meters). Not only is the size of the deposit increasing, but the values are also some of the highest that we have received within GS and these latter drill holes are those which we will be stepping out from in 2022."

This season, Tudor Gold Corp. and our associated service companies will continue to focus on measures to maintain the highest professional standards while working within COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Only essential personnel are permitted to enter the camp and staging areas. Of those workers who are at the project site and staging site, we have strict daily monitoring of the workers temperatures and general health conditions. We plan to have a certified paramedic at the staging area to examine and test all in-coming and out-going workers of all Tudor personnel including all service providers.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Tudor Gold Corp.

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021, Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021 on the Company's SEDAR profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

