Bonterra Intersects 7.1 g/t Au over 7.6 m, Including 20.1 g/t over 1.4 m and 13.2 g/t over 1.4 m, and Extends the Near Surface Mineralization by 200 m to the Northeast of the Barry Gold Deposit

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2022) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the ongoing drilling campaign at the Barry project. Recent drilling results expand upon the northeast sector of the Barry deposit near surface and the southwest sector at depth. The latest results obtained from 43 diamond drill holes are designed to increase the 2021 mineral resource estimate ("2021 MRE") (see press release dated June 23, 2021). Drilling highlights include 7.1 grams-per-ton gold ("g/t Au") over 7.6 metres ("m") in the near-surface zone AB08, approximately 200 m northeast of the previously released intercept 8.0 g/t Au over 7.6 m (see press release dated October 5, 2021).

The Company is currently drilling at a rate of approximately 7,500 m per month, focused mainly on expanding its Barry and Gladiator gold deposits highlighted within the recently released 2021 MREs.

Highlights include:

7.1 g/t Au over 7.6 m, including 20.1 g/t Au over 1.4 m and 13.2 g/t Au over 1.4 m in hole MB-21-417

1.3 g/t Au over 12.0 m, including 3.0 g/t Au over 4.8 m in hole MB-21-404

2.3 g/t Au over 9.0 m, including 6.8 g/t Au over 2.6 m in hole MB-21-409

17.4 g/t Au over 4.4 m, including 146.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole MB-21-410

10.8 g/t Au over 5.1 m, including 23.1 g/t Au over 1.4 m in hole MB-22-416

12.1 g/t Au over 6.1 m, including 73.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole MB-22-420

Marc André Pelletier, President and CEO commented: "These recent drill results confirm the extension of the mineralization near surface and at depth at Barry, extending the existing mineral resource by over 200 m to the northeast from the resource pit shell, and up to 50 m to the southwest of the underground resource. The continuation of the H12 zone and the discovery of new H series at depth demonstrate the potential to add more ounces beyond the existing 2021 MRE.

Work is currently underway on a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") based on the open pit resources at Barry in the 2021 MRE. The PEA is projected to be completed in late Q2 2022 and is expected to demonstrate the potential for restarting mining operations in the near term. The Company will soon undertake infill and definition drilling on the underground portion of the deposit to better understand the potential of an underground mining scenario.

At present, exploration activities at Barry include one drill rig drilling an additional 400 m to the northeast of the existing open pit resources and a second drill on regional exploration targets, approximately 5 kilometers to the northeast of the Barry deposit.

At the Bachelor Mine Complex, the permitting process for the mill and tailings management area expansion is ongoing, and the Company expects to provide additional information by mid-year with a COMEX permit expected by end of 2022 and provincial permits thereafter."

Figure 1 - Barry Project - Drill Hole Location Map.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/119639_6a9e26a744e69b2c_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Barry Project - Composite Long Section



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/119639_6a9e26a744e69b2c_002full.jpg

The Barry drilling campaign is currently focused on the expansion of key gold mineralized northeast of the 2021 MRE. Multiple diamond drill holes have been designed to confirm the open pit extension potential to the northeast. Several drill holes have confirmed the extension of the mineralization near surface with large intercepts grading above the open pit resource cut-off grade (1.0 g/t Au). Specifically, hole MB-21-417 extended the near surface mineralization by 200 m with 7.1 g/t Au over 7.6 m, including 20.1 g/t Au over 1.4 m and 13.2 g/t Au over 1.4 m in the AB08 zone and 3.9 g/t Au over 6.3 m, including 10.1 g/t Au over 2.0 m in a new H series zone (figure 2).

Expansion drilling has also confirmed the mineral continuity and expansion of several known H-Type zones, particularly the H12 zone with holes MB-22-420 and MB-22-416, which respectively intersected 12.1 g/t Au over 6.1 m, including 73.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 10.8 g/t Au over 5.1 m, including 23.1 g/t Au over 1.4m, expanding the mineralization by 75 m at depth and 50 m to the southwest beyond the 2021 MRE (figure 3).

Figure 3 - Barry Project - H12 Isometric view



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/119639_6a9e26a744e69b2c_003full.jpg

Barry Deposit Geology

The Barry gold deposit is characterized by three dominant sets of structures, all dipping to the southeast. The sub-vertical shear zones and the H-Series shear zones dipping 25 to 40 degrees are hosted within intermediate to mafic volcanics and tuffs with local felsic intrusions. Contact zones dip at 50-65 degrees along the lower and upper contacts of the D1, D2 and D3 felsic intrusions with mafic volcanics. Gold mineralization is associated with disseminated sulfides within shear zones and veins with local visible gold. The Barry deposit has been delineated over 1.4 kilometres along strike and 700 m vertical and remains open for expansion.

The following table shows the significant intersections of the drill holes presented in this press release:

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Meters (m) Grade (Au g/t) Zone MB-21-339 749.5 750.0 0.5 1.2 MB-21-340 346.4 350.7 4.3 0.6 H6 MB-21-340 497.8 502.5 4.7 0.6 Vertical shear MB-21-341 669.3 670.1 0.8 2.6 MB-21-342 to 343 Previously released MB-21-344 638.5 639.5 1.0 1.1 H12 MB-21-345 543.5 545.0 1.5 1.5 H22 MB-21-345 649.0 649.5 0.5 0.9 New H MB-21-345 653.9 655.1 1.2 1.9 New H MB-21-346 Previously released MB-21-347 635.9 636.4 0.5 1.3 H12 MB-21-348 336.1 336.9 0.8 1.2 New H MB-21-348 562.0 563.0 1.0 1.1 MB-21-348 567.2 569.0 1.8 1.1 MB-21-349 480.9 481.6 0.7 1.5 H8 MB-21-349 663.5 664.0 0.5 3.4 H12 MB-21-350 357.7 358.8 1.1 4.9 Vertical shear MB-21-350 430.1 431.9 1.8 2.3 H13 MB-21-351 to 360 Previously released MB-21-361 515.2 516.7 1.5 4.6 H6 MB-21-361 570.2 574.8 4.6 1.4 New H MB-21-362 to 365 Previously released MB-21-366 644.1 644.9 0.8 1.1 H3 MB-21-367 to 372 Previously released MB-21-373 349.0 350.2 1.2 0.6 MB-21-373 358.0 397.9 39.9 0.3 H20-H13 MB-21-373 417.5 423.9 6.4 1.2 H22 MB-21-373 Including 418.5 420.0 1.5 4.7 H22 MB-21-374 to 376 Previously released MB-21-377 722.5 723.0 0.5 5.1 H12 MB-21-378 Previously released MB-21-379 700.0 701.0 1.0 1.2 H12 MB-21-380 to 381 Previously released MB-21-382 11.9 12.8 0.9 0.8 AB07 MB-21-382 22.4 24.2 1.8 1.0 AB07 MB-21-382 40.9 42.7 1.8 1.4 AB07 MB-21-382 48.0 48.5 0.5 2.5 AB07 MB-21-382 139.7 142.6 2.9 1.2 New H MB-21-382 262.6 264.7 2.1 3.4 H16 MB-21-383 20.0 20.5 0.5 2.1 AB07 MB-21-383 25.0 25.5 0.5 2.8 AB07 MB-21-383 45.5 46.0 0.5 1.8 AB08 MB-21-383 98.2 99.0 0.8 1.1 New H MB-21-383 108.0 109.4 1.4 1.1 New H MB-21-383 119.0 120.0 1.0 1.2 New H MB-21-383 251.0 251.5 0.5 0.7 MB-21-383 272.2 273.2 1.0 0.5 New H MB-21-383 370.6 371.4 0.8 0.5 H12 MB-21-384 71.0 78.3 7.3 0.5 New H MB-21-384 Including 75.1 76.0 0.9 1.6 New H MB-21-384 271.6 272.4 0.8 1.1 New H MB-21-384 290.5 291.3 0.8 1.6 MB-21-384 361.1 362.0 0.9 0.7 H12 MB-21-385 44.4 44.9 0.5 1.0 AB07 MB-21-385 62.0 74.5 12.5 0.6 AB08 MB-21-385 199.0 201.3 2.3 2.3 H27 MB-21-385 Including 199.7 200.3 0.6 9.0 H27 MB-21-385 217.4 218.5 1.1 3.7 New H MB-21-385 305.9 306.4 0.5 0.7 Vertical shear MB-21-385 329.0 329.5 0.5 1.1 Dyke MB-21-385 383.0 384.1 1.1 1.7 H12 MB-21-386 50.0 51.0 1.0 1.5 AB 15 MB-21-386 59.2 65.5 6.3 0.7 AB 16 MB-21-386 74.4 78.0 3.6 1.7 AB 17 MB-21-386 Including 74.4 75.5 1.1 5.5 D2 MB-21-386 132.0 172.5 40.5 0.2 D2 MB-21-386 Including 152.5 154.0 1.5 1.9 D2 MB-21-386 212.7 213.5 0.8 0.6 H8 MB-21-387 16.0 17.0 1.0 1.2 AB07 MB-21-387 21.9 42.5 20.6 0.4 AB07/AB08 MB-21-387 Including 21.9 23.3 1.4 2.8 AB07/AB08 MB-21-387 106.7 108.8 2.1 1.3 New H MB-21-387 195.5 196.0 0.5 3.7 MB-21-388 32.4 39.3 6.9 1.7 AB08 MB-21-388 Including 36.3 39.3 3.0 2.8 AB08 MB-21-388 245.4 246.5 1.1 1.5 New H MB-21-388 288.3 289.1 0.8 0.6 MB-21-389 104.5 106.8 2.3 0.6 MB-21-389 131.8 133.4 1.6 1.1 MB-21-389 238.6 239.6 1.0 1.2 MB-21-390 17.0 20.3 3.3 0.6 AB08 MB-21-390 191.2 191.7 0.5 1.6 New H MB-21-390 233.2 237.1 3.9 0.7 New H MB-21-391 59.7 60.3 0.6 0.9 MB-21-391 103.8 111.0 7.2 0.5 New H MB-21-391 Including 103.8 104.8 1.0 1.7 New H MB-21-391 Including 108.7 110.0 1.3 1.0 New H MB-21-391 120.2 120.7 0.5 0.5 New H MB-21-391 268.0 268.8 0.8 0.6 New H MB-21-392 250.7 251.2 0.5 1.4 H12 MB-21-393 16.0 16.8 0.8 4.2 New H MB-21-393 144.0 144.5 0.5 0.9 New H MB-21-393 150.0 150.5 0.5 0.9 New H MB-21-393 153.2 158.0 4.8 0.9 MB-21-393 Including 153.2 154.0 0.8 2.8 MB-21-394 63.0 64.0 1.0 0.5 New H MB-21-394 91.5 93.2 1.7 0.7 New H MB-21-394 127.0 130.0 3.0 0.5 New H MB-21-394 196.0 197.0 1.0 0.8 MB-21-395 14.8 16.0 1.2 3.1 1001 MB-21-395 95.0 98.0 3.0 0.6 1008 MB-21-396 130.0 133.2 3.2 2.3 New H MB-21-396 Including 130.0 132.0 2.0 3.2 New H MB-21-397 Anomalous values MB-21-398 204.7 205.2 0.5 1.5 MB-21-399 53.7 54.4 0.7 1.8 H23 MB-21-400 125.4 125.9 0.5 0.5 MB-21-401 216.5 217.2 0.7 1.4 MB-21-402 No significant values MB-21-403 81.4 81.9 0.5 0.5 MB-21-404 19.0 21.6 2.6 2.1 AB07 MB-21-404 Including 19.0 20.0 1.0 4.6 AB07 MB-21-404 20.8 21.6 0.8 1.0 AB07 MB-21-404 36.6 48.6 12.0 1.3 AB08 MB-21-404 Including 40.3 45.1 4.8 3.0 AB08 MB-21-404 111.9 142.5 30.6 0.6 1000 MB-21-404 282.7 283.4 0.7 1.4 New H MB-21-405 21.9 25.8 3.9 0.7 AB07 MB-21-405 46.5 47.0 0.5 1.7 AB08 MB-21-405 54.1 57.0 2.9 1.0 AB08 MB-21-405 Including 110.0 110.5 0.5 3.7 AB08 MB-21-405 121.0 142.9 21.9 0.5 1000 MB-21-405 Including 121.0 122.1 1.1 1.7 1000 MB-21-405 328.4 331.0 2.6 0.5 New H MB-21-406 41.0 42.5 1.5 1.8 AB07 MB-21-406 60.7 61.8 1.1 1.5 AB08 MB-21-406 70.6 71.9 1.3 1.2 AB08 MB-21-406 134.1 134.6 0.5 0.7 1000 MB-21-406 137.1 140.2 3.1 0.5 1000 MB-21-406 160.9 161.9 1.0 1.4 New H MB-21-406 326.2 326.9 0.7 0.7 New H MB-21-407 36.0 38.0 2.0 0.5 1000 MB-21-408 187.5 191.0 3.5 3.4 New H MB-21-408 194.7 195.2 0.5 2.4 New H MB-21-408 270.0 271.9 1.9 1.6 New H MB-21-409 88.6 97.6 9.0 2.3 New AB MB-21-409 Including 91.0 93.6 2.6 6.8 New H MB-21-409 150.8 155.2 4.4 2.7 New H MB-21-409 Including 150.8 151.8 1.0 6.3 New H MB-21-409 Including 154.4 155.2 0.8 5.2 New H MB-21-409 198.8 206.0 7.2 0.5 New H MB-21-409 Including 204.3 205.0 0.7 3.7 New H MB-21-409 265.7 266.7 1.0 0.6 New H MB-21-409 270.0 270.5 0.5 3.8 New H MB-21-410 102.2 109.5 7.3 1.9 New H MB-21-410 Including 102.2 103.7 1.5 3.4 New H MB-21-410 Including 107.7 109.5 1.8 4.1 New H MB-21-410 165.9 168.5 2.6 0.8 New H MB-21-410 210.0 214.4 4.4 17.4 New H MB-21-410 Including 211.3 211.8 0.5 146.0 New H MB-21-410 219.2 220.1 0.9 1.0 New H MB-21-410 Including 278.8 279.8 1.0 0.8 New H MB-21-411 33.1 39.9 6.8 1.0 New H MB-21-411 Including 35.2 36.2 1.0 3.2 New H MB-21-412 771.0 772.8 1.8 1.1 H5 MB-21-412 803.1 804.4 1.3 1.2 H12 MB-21-413 Results Pending MB-21-414 579.0 579.5 0.5 1.0 Vertical shear MB-21-414 615.7 616.3 0.6 0.6 MB-21-415 98.9 101.5 2.6 1.1 1000 MB-21-415 Including 98.9 99.8 0.9 2.5 1000 MB-21-415 106.0 110.0 4.0 1.8 1000 MB-21-415 Including 106.0 107.3 1.3 4.7 1000 MB-21-415 281.7 284.5 2.8 1.4 New H MB-21-415 Including 283.5 284.5 1.0 3.7 New H MB-21-416 795.2 795.8 0.6 1.3 H12 MB-21-416 796.5 797.3 0.8 1.4 H12 MB-21-416 798.7 803.8 5.1 10.8 H12 MB-21-416 Including 800.7 802.1 1.4 23.1 H12 MB-21-416 807.0 807.5 0.5 0.8 H12 MB-21-417 58.1 65.7 7.6 7.1 AB08 MB-21-417 Including 61.1 62.5 1.4 20.1 AB08 MB-21-417 Including 63.7 65.1 1.4 13.2 AB08 MB-21-417 67.2 68.6 1.4 0.7 AB08 MB-21-417 71.6 73.5 1.9 2.6 AB08 MB-21-417 Including 71.6 72.3 0.7 5.0 AB08 MB-21-417 97.0 103.3 6.3 3.9 New H MB-21-417 Including 101.3 103.3 2.0 10.1 New H MB-21-417 124.1 126.1 2.0 1.1 1000 MB-21-417 129.1 131.8 2.7 3.1 1000 MB-21-417 Including 130.0 131.3 1.3 4.1 1000 MB-22-418 153.3 154.8 1.5 0.8 MB-22-419 227.5 238.9 11.4 1.2 New H MB-22-419 Including 229.7 230.7 1.0 4.7 New H MB-22-419 Including 232.7 233.6 0.9 4.3 New H MB-22-420 548.3 548.8 0.5 0.7 H12 MB-22-420 551.5 557.6 6.1 12.1 H12 MB-22-420 Including 552.0 552.5 0.5 73.5 H12

Notes:

1) The meterage represents the length of the drilled lengths.

2) Mineralized host rock adjacent to vein material with anomalous values are included in reported intervals.

3) True widths are estimated to be greater than 70% of the drill intersection length.

4) The shown mineralized intervals listed are above 0.5 g/t Au.

5) Gold results obtained between 0.1 and 0.5 g/t Au are represented as anomalous values.

6) Gold results obtained below 0.1 g/t Au are represented as no significant values.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The Barry project's drill core gold analyses are performed at the Company's Bachelor Mine analytical laboratory (the "Laboratory"). The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analyses are conducted by fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 10% of samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the Laboratory's results.

Qualified Persons

Boris Artinian, P.Geo., (OGQ # 1546) Chief Geologist of the Company oversees all exploration activities on the Barry project and has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Artinian is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI-43-101").

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company to deliver shareholder value.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Marc-Andre Pelletier, President & CEO

ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9

819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on Bonterra's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to Bonterra's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information includes namely information with respect to the planned exploration programs and the potential growth in mineral resources. Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit and such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics, and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets are conceptual in nature and, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Bonterra's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political, and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labour relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119639