CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM Announces Private Placement of up to $2,001,000

Vancouver, April 7, 2022 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) announces that it intends to raise up to $2,001,000 by way of the following non-brokered private placements (the "Placement"):

(a) up to $1,000,000 by way of a unit private placement at a price of $0.10 per unit, with each unit to consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant to entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from closing; and

(b) up to $1,001,000 by way of a flow-through share private placement at a price of $0.13 per flow-through share.

The Placement will be non-brokered; however, the Company may pay finder's fees in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Placement is subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including TSX-V acceptance.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate, with full particulars of such participation to be included in the news release announcing the closing of the Placement.

The proceeds will be used by the Company to finance an exploration program at its 100% owned Woodjam project and for general working capital.

The securities issued pursuant to these private placements will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. trades on the TSX-V exchange and, based on its acquisition agreement with Gold Fields, owns a 100% interest in the Woodjam North and Woodjam South projects in British Columbia. Visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com

