Western Magnesium Attains Approval for Future Efforts as a Government Contractor

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 - Western Magnesium Corp. (WMC) (TSXV:WMG.V) (Frankfurt-3WM) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce recent approval from the U.S. Federal Government (USG) for registration into the System for Award Management (SAM), and the designation of a Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code. This approval and designation from the Department of Defense will allow the Company to compete for federal contracts and grant awards relating to future initiatives that support the Department of Defense and other U.S. Government entities.

The SAM system is the USG's portal for managing federal contracts and conducting acquisition and financial assistance across the enterprise. Western Magnesium's CAGE Code, 99LS9, is the five-character ID number the company will use to identify itself within the U.S. Federal Government database of registered contractors. The CAGE Code was assigned by the Department of Defense's Defense Logistics Agency after a review of WMC's technical, corporate, and financial information.

Executive President and CEO Sam Ataya said, "We are excited to have completed the rigorous and necessary processes to pursue opportunities related to the National Security interests of the United States. Western Magnesium's future production of low-cost, clean, and "green" magnesium metal and alloys will provide the U.S. and its Allies additional security against the global supply chain risks that we are witnessing today."

WMC's approval for registration into the SAM and its assignment of a CAGE Code further prepares the Company to be the Nation's leader in the reliable domestic supply of magnesium metal and alloys that are used in the production of military defense vehicles. The Company looks forward to working with the U.S. Federal Government in this capacity and will continue to update shareholders on future contract opportunities.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

