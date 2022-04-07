Tactical Resources Foresees Rare Earth Sector Growth

VANCOUVER, April 07, 2022 - Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) ("Tactical Resources" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements (REE) that drive the green technologies of the future, is pleased to report on recent favourable industry sector actions on the part of the U.S. government aimed at increasing support for the domestic production of critical minerals.



As reported during the last week of March, the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to provide support for the mining, processing, and recycling of critical materials, such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese amongst others (source: nytimes.com).

Except for a handful of mines and facilities, rare earth minerals (REE) and related critical minerals are almost exclusively produced outside the United States. The Washington post wrote that President Biden noted, "We need to end our long-term reliance on China and other countries for inputs that will power the future." The Defense Production Act is a Cold War-era statute that enables the president with access to funding and other enhanced powers to support the domestic industrial base and ensure the private sector has the resources available to defend national security and confront emergencies.

Company CEO, Ranjeet Sundher, advises, "We predicated our entry into the REE sector based on key metrics that anticipated global supply chain pressure and countervailing reaction to Chinese resource monopolization. What we never anticipated was the outbreak of hostilities in Europe. Today we are experiencing what appears to be a further shift in demand for domestic production of these important resources. We have previously made some strategically important mineral property asset acquisitions that we believe provides strong positioning for future growth. Now, we aim to execute our strategy through the tactical advancement of our project portfolio."

In related news, the Tactical Resources team are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steve Vanry as an advisor to the board of directors.

Mr. Vanry is Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) who brings over 25-years of professional experience in senior management positions with public and private companies, providing expertise in capital markets, strategic planning, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance, accounting, and financial reporting. He is well regarded for his leadership, creativity, and ability to foster collaborative environments for team driven projects. His breadth of experience spans various industries, including mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, high-technology, and manufacturing.

"We are at a critical juncture in the growth of our venture and we believe Steve's expertise will be a significant asset to the governance and oversight needs we predict are required to manage the myriad of moving elements ahead of us," notes CEO Sundher. "Solid financial planning backed by a keen eye for investment opportunity is a welcome asset for any venture, and we are delighted by his participation and collaboration as we continue to strive to grow the business and shareholder value in this increasingly important industry segment."

About Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE)

Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements (REE) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, which holds interests on the Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, the SAM property in Northern Saskatchewan, and the Peak Project in Texas. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE development potential. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

