Forum Energy Metals Drilling Intersects 13.5 m Grading 0.56% Copper, 0.06% Nickel, 5 ppb Platinum and 14 ppb Palladium at the Love Lake Project

Vancouver, April 7, 2022 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is pleased to announce drill results at its 100% owned Love Lake Nickel-Copper-Palladium project in north-eastern Saskatchewan. The Love Lake layered mafic complex is located approximately 100 kilometre east of Cameco's Key lake uranium mill along Highway 905 to the Rabbit Lake/ McClean Lake uranium mills (Figure 1). Forum completed twelve holes for a total of 2,844 metres on three targets - Korvin Lake, Korvin Creek and What Lake.

HIGHLIGHTS

What Lake

LL-03 - 0.23% Cu, 0.05% Ni, 85 ppb Pt, 118 ppb Pd over 8.5 metres from 34.5m to 43m

Korvin Creek

LL-08 - 0.56% Cu, 0.06%Ni, 5 ppb Pt, 14 ppb Pd over 13.5 metres from 24.5m to 38m

LL-10 - 0.45% Cu, 0.07% Ni over 23 metres from 3m to 26m

Larry Hulbert, Cu-Ni-PGE Consultant to the Love Lake Project, stated, "The unusually high Copper/Nickel ratios associated with the magnesium-rich mafic to ultramafic host lithologies at Korvin Creek and their extreme PGE-depletion are incompatible and could suggest an unrecognized earlier sulphide-PGE segregation event. The anomalous Platinum and Palladium association at What Lake needs further investigation."

Over 2000 samples of core were taken to examine the geochemistry of this large layered system to determine the geological controls of the nickel, copper, platinum and palladium mineralization encountered at Love Lake. Detailed chemostratigraphic analyses through all the drill holes clearly indicate that these intersections reflect lithologies that are the products of an intrusive complex that has experienced a high degree of differentiation. Such differentiation is a fundamental requirement of intrusions that host Platinum Group Element (PGE) mineralization.

Drill holes 3 to 12 display classic textural examples of layered intrusion features and magmatic sulphides over wide intervals. However, anomalous concentrations of PGE only occurred in holes 3 and 4 at What Lake in lithologies that appear to be no different than that seen in holes 5 to 12 at Korvin Lake (Figure 2).

Results from this initial drill program by Forum are shown in Table 1.

TABLE 1

WHAT LAKE



























DDH From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Copper (%) Nickel (%) Platinum (ppb) Palladium (ppb)















LL-03 34.5 43 8.5 0.23 0.05 85 118 LL-03 46 48.5 2.5 0.28 0.07 65 79 LL-04 201 206 5 0.37 0.01



















KORVIN CREEK



























LL-08 24.5 38 13.5 0.56 0.06 5 14 LL-08 39 44 5 0.18 0.03



LL-08 68 69.5 1.5 0.19 0.01



LL-09 72 73 1 0.25 0.02



LL-10 3 26 23 0.45 0.07



LL-10 94.5 101 6.5 0.21 0.04



LL-10 106.5 108.5 2 0.20 0.02



LL-12 66.5 68 1.5 0.30 0.09



LL-12 73 77 4 0.15 0.05



LL-12 91 94.5 3.5 0.15 0.03



LL-12 123 125.5 2.5 0.11 0.01



LL-12 134 135.5 1.5 0.18 0.03







Love Lake Nickel-Copper-Platinum-Palladium- Project

The Peter Lake Domain in northern Saskatchewan is the largest mafic/ultramafic complex in North America second only to the Duluth Complex which is centered in the heart of the Midcontinent Rift System in Minnesota and Ontario and is host to numerous magmatic copper/nickel and platinum/palladium deposits. For over 250 km of the Peter Lake Domain numerous copper/nickel and platinum/palladium showings have been uncovered over the past fifty years that have received only sporadic exploration.

Forum staked 32,075 hectares over the 20km by 5km Love Lake Complex in 2019, a 2.56 billion year old, palladium enriched layered gabbroic intrusive. A 4,412 line kilometre Heli-GT magnetic/gradiometric survey was completed for Forum by SHA Geophysics in 2020, two field programs of geological mapping, geochemical sampling and prospecting were completed by Forum in 2019 and 2020 and a 588 line kilometre HeliSam Time Domain airborne EM survey was completed in 2021.

Larry Hulbert, P.Geo., Forum's Copper-Nickel-PGE Consultant and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.





Figure 1: Location of the Love Lake Cu-Ni-PGM Project along Highway 905.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/119600_6ebc63dfd4cae991_003full.jpg







Figure 2 Hole LL-08 at 28 metres showing classic magmatic silicate-sulphide textures.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/119600_6ebc63dfd4cae991_004full.jpg

