ELLIS MARTIN REPORT: Vox Royalty: Provides Strong Exploration and Development Updates

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we speak with Kyle Floyd, CEO of Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX)(OTCMKTS:VOXCF) as the company reports strong exploration and development updates. Geopolitical factors continue to influence supply and demand fundamentals. Vox Royalty Corp. , a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners ValOre Metals Corp. (CVE:VO), Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD), Norwest Minerals Limited (ASX:NWM), Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. . (HKG:2899), and Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (ASX:KZR).Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer stated: "The past month has seen material development at key royalty-linked properties, including three substantial resource upgrades, confirmation that the Binduli North expansion remains on track for H2 2022 and positive metallurgical test work at Puzzle and Bulgera.The development probability of the Pedra Branca, Ashburton, Kookynie/Puzzle and Bulgera royalty properties has been increased as a result of this meaningful progress so far in 2022. Vox management is excited to track the progression of these royalty projects from exploration, to development and ultimately into production over the coming quarters."Key Development Updates- 106% increase in mineral resource at the Pedra Branca platinum group elements ("PGE") project by ValOre;- Maiden Puzzle North gold resource estimate and positive feasibility metallurgical test work at Kookynie by Genesis;- 113% increase in gold resource estimate at the Bulgera gold project by Norwest;- Construction well progressed and production targeted for second half of 2022 at the Janet Ivy Mine expansion Binduli North project by Zijin Mining subsidiary Norton Gold; and- Outstanding metallurgical gold recoveries and commencement of a development scoping study at the Ashburton gold project by Kalamazoo.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109962/vox





About Vox Royalty Corp.:



Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 40 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 40 royalties.





Vox Royalty Corp.





E: IR@voxroyalty.com T: +1-345-815-3939 W: www.voxroyalty.com