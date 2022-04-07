Opawica to Feature in Documentary Series Airing to Over 60 Million Households in the United States

Vancouver, April 7, 2022 - (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce that it will be a featured company on the educational documentary series "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" ("Viewpoint"). The long-running award-winning series, hosted by the well-known actor Dennis Quaid, produces educational documentaries on a range of topics including business, technology, travel, health, and culture - with a focus on highlighting innovation around the world. Viewpoint is distributed nationwide in the United States through public television stations and major networks; including but not limited to CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg TV, Discovery Channel, History Channel, National Geographic and HLN.

Background

In 2021, Viewpoint producers reached out to the CEO of Opawica Explorations Inc., Blake Morgan, as part of their search for a featured company to headline a planned episode on Junior Mining and Exploration in Canada. After several months of discussions with senior producers and writers, the Company was chosen and offered the chance to participate. Given the educational aim of the series, one of the primary goals of the episode will be to bring attention to Opawica and their impact on mineral exploration. Opawicas' use of AI technology, the CEO and elite projects fit the Viewpoint mandate and were significant contributing factors in the Viewpoint selection process.

Opawica Explorations management along with a Viewpoint production team will begin filming on May 24th, 2022, with content to be released to over 60 million homes in June/July of 2022. In addition to the final products designed for television release, the Company will also retain all the high-definition raw footage (5+ hours) for potential future use.

Content & Distribution

There will be two segments produced for television release:

Public Television Segment

This documentary segment aims to educate its audience about the featured topic of the episode - in Opawicas' case - the business and technology of mining exploration in Canada. The segment is distributed via public television stations (including PBS) in all the United States. Each public television station will have the right to air the segment for one year, and on average these segments appear 45-60 times per quarter, reaching approximately 60 million households.

Educational Commercial Spot for Major Networks

This 60-second educational commercial segment is designed for distribution via major networks in the U.S.A. and it will air once nationally, and 400 times regionally in the top 100 most populous cities. Viewership is estimated at approximately 84 million households, and all airings will occur between 6p.m. - 11p.m. prime time, in their respective time zones. Example networks which will carry the segment include CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg TV, Discovery Channel, History Channel, National Geographic and HLN.

Blake Morgan, President, and CEO of Opawica, noted: "We are thrilled to be selected as a featured company for Viewpoint. Opawica has been taking huge strides on its mission to become a major player in the mining industry. We have recently completed a successful drilling program with 22 holes drilled and with several of those holes containing visible gold. In addition to this remarkable feat, the Opawica team is also poised to start its phase two drill program on the Bazooka project and additionally begin drilling on its other flagship asset, the Arrowhead property, both beginning this month of April.

Opawica was responsible for paying a participation fee, and crew travel fees, for an aggregate of US$27,900. Most costs were covered through public television funding sources for the series. Viewpoint estimates that costs for a comparable, unsubsidized project (including filming, editing, airings, distribution, Dennis Quaid, ownership, licencing rights, etc.) would typically total more than US$250,000.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

Derrick Strickland, P.Geo. (OGQ No. 35402), is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release

