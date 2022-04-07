Recharge Resources Identifies High Priority Drill Targets from IP Survey at Brussels Creek Copper-Gold Property, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, APRIL 7th, 2022 - Recharge Resources Ltd. ("RECHARGE" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE:RR) (CNSX:RR.CN) (OTC:SLLTF) (FRANKFURT:SL5) is pleased to announce it has received a detailed interpretation of the data collected during the recent Induced Polarization (IP) survey at its Brussels Creek Copper-Gold property located in the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia. The interpretation has led to the selection of five high-priority drill targets, with each hole approximately 300 m in depth, for a total proposed program of 1500 metres. The targets for these proposed locations are highly conductive zones which are interpreted to continue from surface outcrops below near-surface more resistive zones.

Recharge Resources CEO and director, Yari Nieken, states, "Recharge is greatly encouraged by the results of the Quantec IP survey and excited to drill test these new high-priority targets at Brussels Creek. An upcoming drill program is now being planned with a drill permit application already filed, we anticipate an active summer 2022 program. The Company has strengthened its portfolio of battery metals projects in mining friendly jurisdictions and active camps with the recent acquisition of the Beaver South Nickel-Magnesium project in BC as well as recent sampling results for nickel and from our Pinchi Lake project."

Nieken continues, "While we plan for the upcoming drill program at our Pocitos 1 Lithium salar in Argentina, we are excited to be advancing our entire portfolio of battery metal assets in one of the most promising battery metal markets in History with US President Joe Biden making battery metals a critical focus for the future recently announcing his intent to invoke the Defense Production Act to boost domestic EV, storage battery metals. The time is clearly now to be investing in the safe supply of battery metals and Recharge is pleased to be positioned to acquire, develop, and capitalize to the benefit of all Recharge stakeholders."

A notice of work has been filed with the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation for a drilling permit.

The 10.9 line-km survey was carried out by Quantec Geoscience, using their Titan 120 DCIP system. Seven lines were surveyed using a dipole-pole-dipole array, with 100 m dipoles and 100 m stations. A detailed interpretation was completed by Campbell and Walker Geophysics Ltd.

Highlights of the interpretation are as follows:

The central part of the grid is underlain by high resistivity rocks. Outcropping moderate to high conductivity anomalies are observed next to the NE and SW edges of the central resistivity zone. These conductive anomalies appear to continue beneath the surface resistivity zone at depth.

The northern end of the grid displays high conductivity and high chargeability anomalous zones. A number of moderate to high chargeability anomalies, which are partially associated with both conductive and resistive zones, have been identified on all lines.

Quantec has identified discrete resistivity/chargeability features on every line.

The main showing area is largely underlain by a northwest trending, moderately southwest dipping sequence of andesitic volcaniclastic rocks and siltstones of the Upper Triassic Nicola Group. Some massive, well-indurated andesitic flows, flow breccias and agglomerates also occur in the Nicola sequence. The Nicola rocks are cut by Tertiary porphyritic rhyolite dikes, sills and plugs that are possibly related to the Kamloops Group. Recent mapping identified a series of outcrops described as "quartz feldspar intrusive" which was in part porphyritic. The unit is altered with strong sericitization and silicification.

About The Brussels Creek Property

The property is an early-stage exploration property, located approximately 24 kilometres west of Kamloops, B.C., and is immediately adjacent to New Gold's New Afton mine. The property comprises 17 claims (66 cells) covering 1,350.43 hectares. The geological setting of the property is very similar to New Afton, a silica-saturated copper-gold alkalic porphyry-style deposit, as well as the Highland Valley, Mount Polly, Kemess and Galore Creek deposits. Recent field observations noted the presence of a substantial mineralized quartz-feldspar porphyry body intruding the overlying Nicola group volcanics. Historic sampling and mapping on the property, in 1983 and 1984, located a broad anomalous zone (200 metres by 400 metres). Of the 28 rock samples collected in this zone, 13 were anomalous (>10 ppb Au) with gold values ranging from 10 to 3500 ppb (3.5 g/t Au). Of seven grab samples taken from the property in 2019, 2 samples returned values of 10.1 g/t Au (with 0.7 g/t palladium) and 11.5 g/t Au respectively.

In 2020, Syber commenced exploration work on the property and then optioned the property to Le Mare Gold. Syber completed an airborne magnetometer survey over the entire property, a LiDAR and orthophotography survey, and also one week of prospecting and mapping. Interpretation of the geophysical survey identified six areas of interest, showing potential for the structural complexities and potassic alteration that are common features of this style of porphyry copper-gold deposit. Le Mare (renamed Recharge Resources subsequently) commissioned Healex Consulting of Nanaimo, B.C., to complete a National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the property. This report is made available at SEDAR.

Brussels Creek Web Page: https://recharge-resources.com/projects/brussels-creek/

Qualified person

Chris M. Healey, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the technical content of this release, and consents to its release.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

