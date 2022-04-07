Go Metals 2.4 KM Drill Program at Nickel-Copper Sulphide Project

Vancouver, April 7, 2022 - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted IOS Services Geoscientifiques inc. as project operator for the planned 2,400 metres summer diamond drill campaign at the flagship Quebec nickel-copper sulphide project ("HSP" or "Project").

Scott Sheldon, President of Go Metals says, "The maiden drill program at HSP will test up to seven surface-proven targets. These targets range in size from 200m X 200m up to 500m X 700m and were originally identified in a 2019 AirTEM geophysical survey flown by Precision GeoSurveys. The company has permitting underway to allow up to 20 diamond drill holes."





HSP targets for the summer 2022 drill campaign

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/119661_revised%20fig1.jpg.

North Contact Zone

The north contact zone includes the PGE targets and Red Mountain. These targets include a total of 10 diamond drill holes. PGE zones are characterized by remobilized sulphides within large ultramafic dykes. Mineralization occurs as Nickel-Copper sulphide matrix within the brecciated dykes and grades ranging from 0.4% to 1.8% Ni and 0.5% to 4.0% Cu. The main base metal bearing sulphides are Chalcopyrite and Pentlandite, both of which are excellent in terms of metal recoverability.

South Contact Zone

The south contact zone includes both Chamber targets and GEM. These are large conductive bodies that correlating to massive sulphides at surface. Grab samples show cumulate and grain-resorption textures suggesting a primary magmatic origin. Observed grades from the 5 grab samples at Chamber averaged 0.3% for both Ni and Cu with large volume potential. The conductive anomaly at Chamber N is over 35 Ha and is present in all EM time domains.

2022 HSP Drilling Program

The goal of the summer exploration program is to identify near-surface nickel, copper, cobalt and PGE mineralization. All targets were confirmed to have massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralization at surface in the 2021 exploration program announced August, 2021.

New Claims Staked at HSP

The company recently completed a staking extension at HSP to the east along contacts of the anorthosite complex. The addition of 132 contiguous claims (7,080 Ha) increases the project size to 286 claims totalling 15,350 Ha (150km2).

About HSP Project

The property is located approximately 120 km north of Havre-Saint-Pierre, Quebec. HSP contains several massive sulphide occurrences with elevated nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGE at surface. Mineralization is associated with six large EM anomalies suggesting multiple orebodies. The project is 15km north of the Romaine IV hydroelectrical facility and near a maintained Quebec hydro road.

Qualified Person

Hugues Longuépée, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release. The Qualified Person ("QP") for the Company has not verified the historic sample analytical data disclosed within this release.

About Go Metals:

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The project slide deck is available from the company web site.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

scott@gometals.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119661