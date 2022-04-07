York Harbour Metals Completes +10,000 Metres of Drilling in Newfoundland

Vancouver, April 7th, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:YORK) (OTC:YORKF) (Frankfurt:5DE0) is pleased to announce that it has intersected high grades of copper and zinc from another four drill holes within the Main Mine Zone area at the Company's York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project (the "Project") in western Newfoundland. The Company is excited to publish below the final drill hole assay results from Phase 2 plus a previous unreported intersection from DDH YH21-19 that contains 15m of 3.378% Cu, 5.207% Zn, 18.53 g/t Ag, and 230 g/t Co.

The Company has completed over 10,000 metres of diamond drilling to date in 64 drill holes with three additional holes in progress. Assay results have been received for all 38 holes from the Phase 1 and 2 drill programs. Current drilling has tested approximately 450 metres of strike length to a depth of just 150 m from surface, and drilling results indicate continuous mineralization in all directions. Of the 38 drill holes completed in the first two phases of drilling 28, or 74%, of the drill holes intersected significant massive and/or semi-massive sulphide mineralization.

Highlighted Intercepts of the Latest Drill Results Received

Drill hole YH21-19 with an exceptional intercept of 15.00 metres grading 3.378% copper, 5.207% zinc, 18.53 g/t silver and 230.0 g/t cobalt, plus

YH21-31, YH21-32, and YH21-33 intercepts within the southern 'B' Zone (Main Mine Zone South)

Table 1: Summary of Phase 2 Drilling Results for Drill Holes YH21-19, YH21-31 to YH21-38

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu % Zn % Ag gpt Au gpt Co gpt YH21-19 97.0 112.0 15.0 3.378 5.207 18.53 0.006 230.0 Including 100.5 102.5 2.00 6.027 0.239 15.86 0.016 422.5 including 109.0 111.17 2.17 1.956 33.079 68.39 0.003 19.8 YH21-31 141.00 151.00 10.00 1.511 6.050 32.30 170.0 Including 146.00 149.00 3.00 2.518 10.867 60.18 319.7 YH21-32 139.00 155.00 16.00 1.131 5.006 25.13 0.013 44.7 Including 140.50 146.50 6.00 2.000 10.564 61.55 0.013 33.1 Plus 163.00 167.00 4.00 0.078 0.452 0.65 0.010 39.7 YH21-33 93.00 96.00 3.50 0.146 1.287 0.85 34.1 Plus 139.65 144.28 4.63 0.381 1.135 1.60 42.3

Drill Holes YH21-34 to 38 did not intersect sufficient grades and/or lengths of mineralization to meet the criteria for a significant intercept.

Note: All intervals are drilling lengths, not true widths, since true widths have yet to be established.

Figure 1: York Harbour Metals Phase 2 Diamond Drill Hole Locations



Click Image To View Full Size

Geological Information of Property

The York Harbour property is situated on the west coast of Newfoundland, approximately 27 km from the city of Corner Brook. It has been the subject of documented exploration and production since 1893 when underground mining extracted copper-rich mineralization and direct shipped the hand-cobbed material to England and the USA for smelting.

Volcanogenic massive sulphide ('VMS') mineralization occurs along and near the stratigraphic contact between Lower and Upper Basalt rock units, hosted by fragmental and tuffaceous basaltic volcanoclastic rocks. The mineralization is typical of mafic-type, flow-dominated or Cyprus-type volcanogenic massive sulphide ('VMS') mineralization. This volcanic sequence has been interpreted to be a synform which is slightly overturned eastward. The synclinal fold closes within the southern property boundaries owned by the Company and trends north-north easterly across the Bay of Islands.

The sulphide mineralization is characterized by massive to semi-massive lenses of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, pyrite and minor pyrrhotite with occasional oxide and supergene copper mineralization. Higher cobalt values are commonly associated with the more copper-rich mineralization while the silver values are spatially associated with both copper- and zinc-rich mineralization. Drilling intercepts of VMS mineralization within the Main Mine area range from less than 1 m where stringer mineralization occurs to 29 metres of massive sulphide mineralization. The 29-metre drilling length intercept in drill hole YH21-24 returned grades of 5.25% copper, 0.80% zinc, 8.97 gpt silver and 436.5 gpt cobalt. True widths of the mineralization have not yet been established due to the irregular dimensions of the mineralization and the need for more up and downdip information. Several of the current Phase 3 drill holes may provide such information.

Past surface and underground exploration and development has resulted in the identification of eleven zones of VMS mineralization along a 400-metre strike length. This moderately explored area represents a very small portion of the estimated 18 km of strike length along the eastern and western exposures of favourable stratigraphic contact between the Upper and Lower Basalt units. Surface exploration work over the past 30 years by several operators has recognized the excellent property-wide exploration potential beyond the Main Mine area but there has been little, or no attention focused on drill testing the known geological, geochemical and geophysical anomalies along the stratigraphic contact. The Company is planning to apply modern exploration techniques not previously utilized on the property.

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo. is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCPK: YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA & OTCPK: PGRCF) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland. The Company plans to continue drilling the strike and depth extents of Main Mine area and test the other massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements.

