Fission Becomes Debt Free After Repaying Credit Facility; Continues to Advance Feasibility Study on Schedule

Company hits multiple feasibility study milestones

KELOWNA, April 7, 2022 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has repaid the remaining ~US$7 million balance of its secured credit facility and is now completely debt and lien free. As of April 7, 2022, the Company holds approximately $40 million of cash and cash equivalents, and has no debt. Fission also continues to advance PLS - its high-grade, near surface uranium project in Saskatchewan, Canada - on schedule, and expects to complete its feasibility study before the end of 2022.

Winter 2022 Geotechnical Drilling Completed

The geotechnical drill program at the PLS site, utilizing a combination of sonic and core drilling of 6 large diameter HQ drill holes has been completed successfully. Four zones of the Triple R deposit (R1515W, R840W, R00E and R780E) were the focus of the drilling and results will be used as part of the overall Feasibility Study (see News Release, January 25, 2022). Highlighted details of the drilling are as follows:

6 geotechnical drillholes totaling 1044.2 meters:

R780E Zone - 3 crown pillar and rock mechanics geotechnical drill holes R00E Zone - 1 crown pillar and rock mechanics geotechnical drill hole R840W Zone - 1 ventilation shaft rock mechanics geotechnical drill hole R1515W Zone - 1 crown pillar and rock mechanics geotechnical drill hole.

A pumping well pulsed test was performed at the R840 zone from a deep pumping well drilled during Summer 2021 (see FCU news release September 27, 2021).

Ross McElroy, President and CEO for Fission Uranium, commented, "Fission continues to deliver on our business strategy, advancing the high-grade, near surface PLS uranium project in Saskatchewan, Canada, while also strengthening our finances and balance sheet. Our feasibility study continues to move forward on schedule, most recently with the completion of geotechnical drilling on our four largest mineralized zones."

PLS Mineralized Trend & Triple R Deposit Summary

Uranium mineralization of the Triple R deposit at PLS occurs within the Patterson Lake Conductive Corridor and has been traced by core drilling over ~3.18 km of east-west strike length in five separated mineralized "zones" which collectively make up the Triple R deposit. From west to east, these zones are: R1515W, R840W, R00E, R780E and R1620E. Through successful exploration programs completed to date, Triple R has evolved into a large, near surface, basement hosted, structurally controlled high-grade uranium deposit. The discovery hole was announced on November 05, 2012 with drill hole PLS12-022, from what is now referred to as the R00E zone.

The R1515W, R840W and R00E zones make up the western region of the Triple R deposit and are located on land, where overburden thickness is generally between 55 m to 100 m. R1515W is the western-most of the zones and is drill defined to ~90 m in strike-length, ~68 m across strike and ~220 m vertical and where mineralization remains open in several directions. R840W is located ~515 m to the east along strike of R1515W and has a drill defined strike length of ~430 m. R00E is located ~485 m to the east along strike of R840W and is drill defined to ~115 m in strike length. The R780E zone and R1620E zones make up the eastern region of the Triple R deposit. Both zones are located beneath Patterson Lake where water depth is generally less than six metres and overburden thickness is generally about 50 m. R780E is located ~225 m to the east of R00E and has a drill defined strike length of ~945 m. R1620E is located ~210 m along strike to the east of R780E, and is drill defined to ~185 m in strike length.

The Company completed and filed a prefeasibility "PFS" study on November 07, 2019 titled "Pre-Feasibility Study on the Patterson Lake South Property Using Underground Mining Methods, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada". The report summarizes the Pre-Feasibility Study ("UG PFS"), which outlines an underground-only mining scenario for PLS which to date has only considered the R00E and R780E zones. Further work, including additional drilling may provide sufficient data for future inclusion of the R1515W, R840W and R1620E zones into the Feasibility Study mine plan.

Mineralization along the Patterson Lake Corridor trend remains prospective along strike in both the western and eastern directions. Basement rocks within the mineralized trend are identified primarily as mafic volcanic rocks with varying degrees of alteration. Mineralization is both located within and associated with mafic volcanic intrusives with varying degrees of silicification, metasomatic mineral assemblages and hydrothermal graphite. The graphitic sequences are associated with the PL-3B basement Electro-Magnetic (EM) conductor.

Patterson Lake South Property

The 31,039 hectare PLS project is 100% owned and operated by Fission Uranium Corp. PLS is accessible by road with primary access from all-weather Highway 955, which runs north to the former Cluff Lake mine and passes the nearby Nexgen Arrow deposit located 3km to the east and UEX-Areva Shea Creek discoveries located 50km to the north.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Ross McElroy, P.Geol., President and CEO for Fission Uranium Corp., a qualified person.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

Cautionary Statement:

