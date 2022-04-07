Ceylon Graphite Increases Private Placement to $3,500,000

VANCOUVER, April 07, 2022 - Ceylon Graphite Corp. ("Ceylon" or the "Company") (TSXV: CYL) (OTCQB: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that it has amended the terms of its private placement previously announced in its press release dated April 6, 2022. The Company has increased the number of Units from 18,750,000 to 21,875,000 Units a price of $0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 (the "Offering").



Each Unit will consist of one common share ("Share") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.25 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities, or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. PowerOne Capital Markets Limited and Primary Capital Inc. will act as finders in connection with the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period. The Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

Ceylon Graphite is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, which is in the business of mining for graphite and developing and commercializing innovative graphene and graphite applications and products. Graphite mined in Sri Lanka is known to be some of the highest grade in the world and has been confirmed to be suitable to be easily upgradable for a range of applications including the high-growth electric vehicle and battery storage markets as well as construction, healthcare and paints and coatings sectors. The Government of Sri Lanka has granted the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Sarcon Development (Pvt) Ltd. an IML Category A license for its K1 mine and exploration rights in a land package of over 120km?. These exploration grids (each one square kilometer in area) cover areas of historic graphite production from the early twentieth century and represent a majority of the known graphite occurrences in Sri Lanka.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about Ceylon Graphite's grids, Ceylon Graphite's plans to undertake additional drilling and to develop a mine plan, and to commence establishing mining operations. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Ceylon Graphite, including the assumption that, there will be no material adverse change in metal prices, all necessary consents, licenses, permits and approvals will be obtained, including various Local Government Licenses and the market. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, an inability to reach a final acquisition agreement, inaccurate results from the drilling exercises, a failure to obtain or delays in obtaining the required regulatory licenses, permits, approvals and consents, an inability to access financing as needed, a general economic downturn, a volatile stock price, labour strikes, political unrest, changes in the mining regulatory regime governing Ceylon Graphite, a failure to comply with environmental regulations and a weakening of market and industry reliance on high quality graphite. Ceylon Graphite cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive.