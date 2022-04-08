Notice of Yara Annual General Meeting

Oslo, 8 April 2022: Yara International ASA will hold its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 10 May at 16:30 CEST. The meeting notice and the Nomination Committee's proposal are available on the company's website.





The Board proposes that a dividend of NOK 30.00 per share is paid for the financial year 2021, and that the existing share buy-back program is replaced by a new program, authorizing the Board to acquire up to 5% of Yara's shares before the next Annual General Meeting.



This General Meeting is held as a hybrid meeting, where shareholders can choose between online and physical meeting attendance. Physical meeting will be held to the extent applicable rules and government recommendations at the time of the meeting allow.



An online guide is available on Yara's website https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/ describing how shareholders can participate in the digital Annual General Meeting.

The complete notice of the Annual General Meeting will be distributed to Yara's registered shareholders and is also available on Yara's website:

https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/





Contact

Silje Nygaard

Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +47 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com

About Yara



Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.



www.yara.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment