South Atlantic Gold Engages Airborne Magnetics Geophysical Survey

Kelowna, April 8, 2022 - South Atlantic Gold Inc. (TSXV:SAO) ("South Atlantic" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged Stratus Aeronautics Inc. (Strata), with headquarters in British Columbia, Canada and offices in Brazil, to perform a high-resolution drone magnetic survey over the Pedra Branca Project located in Ceará State, Brazil.

Geophysical Program

The drone magnetic survey will be conducted over the Pedra Branca gold resource reported in the NI 43-101 technical report (dated March 16, 2021 found here) and extending 1-2 kilometers ("km") laterally along the NI20E exploration trend. The objective is to use the magnetics to define a standard signature over areas of known mineralization to provide an additional guide for the exploration as well as possible additions to the magnetic survey. These magnetic signatures should help guide the proposed drilling campaign to potentially increase the inferred mineral resources in the second quarter of 2022.

Initially, the drone flight plan is scheduled to fly over two sectors:

First, the Coelhos-Queimadas and Igrejinha targets to the north. The plan will be focused on the creation of a pattern at Coelhos-Queimadas and to obtain a magnetic profile over the area encompassing both the Coelhos-Queimadas and Igrejinha targets.

Second, the southern Pedra Branca tenements using the same approach as above, over the Mirador and Mir-Coelho targets.

Initially a total of 508 km will be flown by Strata with line spacing of 50 meters ("m"). A map of the drone survey areas can be seen here.

Douglas Meirelles, CEO stated, "This drone magnetic survey is a significant step toward developing optimal exploration methodologies over the majority of the Troia Greenstone Belt controlled by South Atlantic. By defining the magnetic signature and the structural footprint over the current drilled resource, we can apply these parameters to design and select targeted extensions of the resource and prioritize new drill targets over several areas including the zones of anomalous mineralization discovered during the recent trenching program. We look forward to integrating these results into our current geological database and to systematically advance this project."

Qualified Person's Statement

The scientific and technical information that forms the basis for parts of this news release was reviewed and approved by Marcelo Antonio Batelochi (P.Geo.), MAUSIMM (CP), the Company's Exploration Manager who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About South Atlantic Gold

South Atlantic Gold is an exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in the Americas. Our flagship asset is the 100%-owned Pedra Branca project, located 280 km southwest of Fortaleza, Ceará State, Brazil. South Atlantic Gold is focused on creating value for its shareholders by engaging in the development and acquisition of high-quality mineral assets located in stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions. South Atlantic Gold is based in Kelowna, British Columbia, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "SAO".

Drone Magnetic Geophysical Survey Areas

