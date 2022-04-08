Menü Artikel
StraightUp Resources Extends Warrant Term

22:19 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, April 8, 2022 - Straightup Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF) ("StraightUp"or the "Company") announces that the Company will amend the expiry date (the "Amendment") of an aggregate of 2,907,084 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that are currently exercisable to acquire common shares of the Company at a price of $0.20 until April 29, 2022. Under the Amendment, the term of the Warrants will be extended by an additional twelve (12) months such that they will now be exercisable until April 29, 2023. Any Warrants issued to brokers and/or finders will not be extended. All other Warrant terms remain the same.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mark Brezer President and Director

For further information, please contact:
Mark Brezer
President and Director
mbrezer@straightupresources.com
(604) 989-6275

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119869


Mineninfo

Straightup Resources Inc.

Straightup Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2P1MB
CA86258H1001
www.straightupresources.com
Minenprofile
