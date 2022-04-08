Lavras Gold files listing application

TORONTO, April 08, 2022 - Lavras Gold Corp. has filed a TSXV Form 2B Listing Application, a copy of which is available under Lavras Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Trading of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LGC is anticipated to occur on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.



About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold (TSXV: LGC) is a junior exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The Lavras do Sul gold project is an advanced exploration stage property that is approximately 190 square km in size and comprised of more than 23 prospects centered on historic gold workings.

Lavras Gold's vision is to be a leading independent exploration and production company in Brazil, maximizing shareholder value by bringing its disciplined exploration approach to the Lavras do Sul gold project and other potential opportunities.

Contact information

Mike Mutchler Annemarie Brissenden President & CEO Investor Relations 416-294-0736 416-844-6248 mike.mutchler@lavrasgold.com annemarie.brissenden@lavrasgold.com

