Taiga Gold Corp. Receives Final Order With Respect to Its Plan of Arrangement with SSR Mining Inc

CRANBROOK, April 8, 2022 - Taiga Gold Corp. ("Taiga" or the "Company") (CSE:TGC) is pleased to report that this afternoon, the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta granted a final order (the "Final Order") approving the plan of arrangement involving the Company, SSR Mining Inc. and SGO Mining Inc. The granting of the Final Order was one of the conditions to the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement.

Taiga expects to complete the transaction by end of April 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim J. Termuende"

President and CEO

For further information on Taiga Gold Corp., please contact Mike Labach at

1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: info@taigagold.com or visit our website at http://taigagold.com

SOURCE: Taiga Gold Corp.

