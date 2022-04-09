Martin Kepman Futurist and CEO of Manganese X Energy Reports on the Lithium-ion Battery Market.

Saint-Laurent, April 09, 2022 - Lithium-ion battery expert Martin Kepman forecasts that in the next few years, there will be a large demand for a Canadian and U.S. rare mineral supply chain. This is especially true for manganese, which is an important mineral for electric vehicles powered by lithium-ion batteries and energy storage devices. The current electric car and EV revolution has shown manganese to be an essential mineral in all future lithium-ion batteries, with the potential to produce more power, have more stability, with larger capacities, and be safer for consumers.

Source https://evadoption.com/ev-sales/ev-sales-forecasts/



Martin recently released a report on the future of the lithium-ion battery market. Here are some highlights from his report.



Kepman is bullish on the lithium-ion battery market and believes that it will continue to grow at a rapid pace. He cites several reasons for this growth, including the increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles and the need for energy storage solutions. Kepman also predicts that prices for lithium-ion batteries will continue to decline in the coming years.

This will make them more affordable for consumers and businesses alike. Finally, Kepman believes that innovation in the lithium-ion battery industry will lead to new applications.

The full report is available here and is available for download.

About Manganese X Energy



Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC:QB:MNXXF) (FRANKFURT:9SC2) with its head office in Montreal QC, owns 100% of the Battery Hill property project (1,228 hectares) located in New Brunswick Canada. Battery Hill is strategically situated 12 kilometers from the US (Maine) border, near existing infrastructures (power, railways, and roads). It encompasses all or part of five manganese-iron zones, including Iron Ore Hill, Moody Hill, Sharpe Farm, Maple Hill and Wakefield. According to Brian Way's (2012) master's thesis on the Woodstock manganese occurrences, that includes Battery Hill, the area "hosts a series of banded iron formations that collectively constitute one of the largest manganese resources in North America, approximately 194,000,000 tons.



Media contact:

Rene Perras Digital PR Consultant

for Manganese X Energy Corp.

514-816-4446

When sharing on social media please help us by using these hashtags:

#ManganeseXEnergyisElectricGold #ManganeseXMinerforElectricGold

#ManganeseisElectricGold #ManganeseXisElectricGold

New Brunswick, Canada

https://www.manganesexenergycorp.com

###

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include statements with respect to the future exploration performance of Manganese X Energy Corp. (the "Company"). This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this publication and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

Source:

https://news.manganesexenergycorp.com/the-manganese-battery-hill-project-in-new-brunswick-canada-celebrates-elon-musk-tesla-battery-day_14366.html

https://evadoption.com/ev-sales/ev-sales-forecasts/

Via KISS PR Distribution - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com





