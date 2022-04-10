White Rock Minerals Ltd: High-Grade Gold Prospects Staked in Alaska

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) has been able to stake a contiguous block of new tenements in a new high-grade gold project, the White Gold Project, identified within the Tintina Gold Province, Alaska, host to giant gold deposits including Donlin Creek (45 Moz Au), Pogo (10 Moz Au) and Fort Knox (13.5 Moz Au).The White Gold Project encompasses 8 mineralised prospects connected by a 16-kilometre network of northeast trending geological structures. Historic surface geochemistry and core drilling completed by two previous explorers highlights the potential of the district, with White Rock staking 38 contiguous mining claims over 24km2 (5,900 acres).Highlights from historic exploration include:- Goldberg Prospecto 18.0m @ 9.1g/t gold including 4.0m @ 33.8g/t gold in surface trenching- Shalosky Prospecto 19.0m @ 4.0g/t gold including 2.6m @ 11.2/t gold in surface trenchingo 27.1m @ 3.1g/t gold from 88.3m including 1.2m @ 23.1g/t gold (WG11-02)- Low Prospecto 9.8m @ 8.6g/t gold including 3.8m @ 14.3g/t gold in surface trenchingo 20.0m @ 2.5g/t gold from 34.4m including 2.2m @ 17.4g/t gold (WG11-05)- Hunter Prospecto 28.0m @ 3.0g/t gold including 3.3m @ 16.4g/t gold in surface trenchingo The mineralised prospects appear to be controlled by a series of northeast trending structures within an orogenic setting that is distal to the Cretaceous granitic intrusions linked to mineralisation in the Tintina Gold Province. Within orogenic gold systems, fault-controlled mineralisation often persists for extensive strike lengths and depths.White Rock's Managing Director & CEO Mr Matt Gill commented:-"White Rock is committed to building a quality portfolio of high-grade precious metal assets in the world class Tintina Gold Province, to stand alongside our high-grade zinc-silver rich VMS deposit at Red Mountain, now measuring over 21 million tonnes at 8.5% Zinc Equivalent or 393 g/t Silver Equivalent grades."Generative exploration work by our first-class team in-country is continuing to highlight significant prospectivity where limited historic exploration has been undertaken when compared with similarly endowed terrains on a global scale. In this instance, White Rock has been able to stake a contiguous block of new tenements over 8 quality high-grade gold mineralised prospects that are structurally linked."I and the Team remain impressed and encouraged by the rich mineral endowment and high exploration prospectivity that the geology of Alaska offers. Overlaid by this geological prospectivity is the fact that Alaska is ranked by the Fraser Institute in the Top 5 jurisdictions in the world for overall Investment Attractiveness, which takes both mineral and policy perception into consideration."This project is at the early stages of discovery with several >10g/t gold intercepts across this sparsely drilled property offering tantalising upside potential."THE WHITE GOLD PROJECTThe White Gold project (the "Project") is located in central Alaska, 265km southwest of Fairbanks and only 25km south of the Alaska Highway. The Project is approximately 150km southeast of White Rock's district-scale Red Mountain VMS and Last Chance IRGS Gold Project. The tenement package comprises 38 State of Alaska mining claims over a total area of ~24km2, covering eight early-stage high-grade gold prospects: Shalosky, Kokanee, Hunter, HD Saddle, Goldberg, Low, Flicka and OTG.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/224M6YN0





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.





