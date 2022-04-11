Ellis Martin Report: Golden Arrow Resources Corporation:: Silver Gold Copper Cobalt

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Brian McEwen, VP of Exploration and Development for Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG)(OTCMKTS:GARWF) (FRA:GSA).The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource-focused management group that pioneered the mineral exploration industry in Argentina and has operated there since 1993. The Grosso Group, headed by Joseph Grosso, is credited with four exceptional mineral deposit discoveries, and has a highly-regarded track record for fostering strong relationships with communities and governments wherever it works. Golden Arrow advanced its Chinchillas Silver Project in Argentina from discovery to development in just five years, and then successfully monetized the asset through a sale to SSR Mining. The Company is actively exploring in Chile and Paraguay as well as in Argentina.Argentina is the largest generator of electricity from nuclear energy in South America. The country is working to further expand their nuclear energy sector with additional power plants, but currently lacks domestic uranium production. Argentina's desire for security of supply could provide a "guaranteed" first customer for a new domestic supplier. Large scale production could make Argentina a strategic exporter of uranium to the international nuclear energy sector.Blue Sky's exploration work between 2007 and 2012 led to the discovery of a new uranium district in Rio Negro Province. The Company's Amarillo Grande Project covers the district with three major properties, including the Ivana near-surface uranium deposit which hosts the largest NI 43-101 uranium resource in the country; Ivana also has potentially significant vanadium credits. Other exploration targets for blind uranium and vanadium mineralization are also present within the project area. The close proximity of the properties & targets provides the potential for an integrated, low-cost uranium-vanadium producing operation, making Amarillo Grande an excellent candidate to be the first near-term uranium producer in Argentina.The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource-focused management group that pioneered the mineral exploration industry in Argentina and has operated there since 1993.To listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109990/grg





About Golden Arrow Resources Corporation:



Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (CVE:GRG)(OTCMKTS:GARWF)(FRA:GSA) is a Vancouver-based explorer with a history of success in identifying, acquiring and advancing precious and base metal discoveries.





Source:

Golden Arrow Resources Corp.





Contact:

Mr. Shawn Perger T: +1.604.687.1828 F: +1.604.687.1858 Email: info@goldenarrowresources.com