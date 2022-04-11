Menü Artikel
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, April 11, 2022 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company" or "Anglo Pacific") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") and Form of Proxy for the 2022 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website, www.anglopacificgroup.com.

Annual General Meeting

After two years of holding virtual annual general meetings, the Company is pleased to announce that the 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held in person at The Geological Society, Burlington House, London, W1J 0BG, United Kingdom on Thursday 12 May 2022 at 11:00am.

A hard copy version of the AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications on 13 April 2022. Shareholders who have not elected to continue to receive paper communications, will be sent a notification of the availability of these documents on the Company's website by post or, where they have elected, by email.

Anglo Pacific will submit to the UK National Storage Mechanism a copy of its AGM Notice in accordance with LR 9.6.1R. The documents will shortly be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696833/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-2022-Annual-General-Meeting


