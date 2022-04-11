K92 Mining Appoints Nan H. Lee to The Board Of Directors

VANCOUVER, April 11, 2022 - K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nan H. Lee to the Company's Board of Directors.



Ms. Lee has over 30 years of experience as a mining and geo-environmental engineer, senior executive, and advisor in the mining industry for a range of jurisdictions in Canada. She brings extensive expertise as an operational mine engineer for both underground and open pits, experience with project management, economic studies, environmental assessments, strategic planning, and engagement and consultation with indigenous communities and regulatory agencies.

Ms. Lee's experience in the mining industry is highlighted by her comprehensive work in the uranium sector, including 15 years as an independent consultant leading the preparation of environmental assessment and approval processes for several uranium projects in Canada, and managing preliminary feasibility studies for tailings management facilities for uranium operations in Saskatchewan and a greenfield uranium mine development proposal in Nunavut.

From 2011 to 2017, Ms. Lee was with UEX Corp. as VP of Project Development, providing strategic direction for development of projects and evaluations for potential acquisitions, in addition to managing economics studies on several projects.

Ms. Lee also has extensive board governance experience in the non-profit sector and is an active community volunteer.

She holds a P.Eng. designation in the province of Saskatchewan, an M.Sc. in Geo-environmental Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan, and a B.Eng. in Mining from McGill University.

"We are delighted to welcome Nan Lee to our Board and look forward to the significant contributions that her strong mining engineering, environmental engineering, permitting, community relations and ESG experience will bring to meeting the Company's strategic objectives," said Tookie Angus, K92's Chairman. "The addition of Ms. Lee will certainly complement the strength, diversity and talent of our Board."

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-416-4445

