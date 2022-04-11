Northisle Announces Appointment of Ian Chang as Vice President Project Development

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Chang as Vice President Project Development, effective April 19, 2022.

Sam Lee, President & CEO of Northisle commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Ian to the executive team at Northisle. Ian is an experienced mine developer and brings a wealth of BC project experience, including the successful advancement of the Brucejack Project through a positive construction decision and favourable environmental assessment. Ian's experience complements our existing team and positions us to successfully execute on our development plans. Attracting an engineer with Ian's experience is another endorsement of the developability of the North Island Project."

Ian Chang added: "I am very excited to join the team at Northisle and work to accelerate the development of the North Island Project. This is one of the most developable copper projects in the world, with excellent infrastructure, straightforward metallurgy, and great technical optionality, especially with the recent identification of the Northwest Expo target as a high priority for development of a resource. I look forward to working closely with the team and our host First Nations to create lasting value."

Ian is an experienced mining executive with more than 35 years experience working on high profile mining projects around the world. As a Professional Engineer, he has led extensive project studies with an approach that emphasizes the integration of project engineering and environmental assessments with feedback from First Nations, local communities and key project stakeholders. Most recently, Ian was Vice President, Projects for Orezone Gold Corporation, where he jointly led the company's development and construction efforts at its Bomboré Gold Project. Previously, Ian has held leadership roles with Lion One Metals, Pretium Resources, Fluor Canada, Emgold and AMEC. His career highlights include responsibility for executive and technical leadership of numerous open pit and underground base and precious metal mining projects, including Bomboré, Brucejack, Tuvatu, Musselwhite, Long Harbour, Sulfolix and multiple other major mining projects.

The Company has approved the grant of 200,000 stock options. In accordance with the Company's employee stock option plan, the options will have a 5 year term and will allow the holder to purchase common shares of the Company at a price of $0.40, which is the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX-V on April 8, 2022. The options will vest one third per year over a three year period.

About Northisle

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become a leading and sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry deposits in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 33,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Northisle recently completed an updated preliminary economic assessment for the North Island Project and is now focused on advancement of the project through a prefeasibility study while continuing exploration within this highly prospective land package.

For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca.

