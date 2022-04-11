Solaris Reports 616m of 0.6% CuEq in Additional Drilling at Warintza East, Establishes Continuity of Mineralization with Warintza Central
VANCOUVER, April 11, 2022 - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or "the Company") is pleased to report assay results from a series of additional holes from mineral resource growth drilling at its Warintza Project ("Warintza" or "the Project") in southeastern Ecuador.
Highlights are listed below, with detailed results in Tables 1-2.
Key Takeaways
Since the discovery of Warintza East in mid-2021, approximately 1km east of Warintza Central, limited drilling has been completed on the open area between the two deposits that would fall into the eastern sector of the conceptual pit design for Warintza Central as uncategorized waste - these results now establish continuity of mineralization between the two deposits with Warintza East remaining entirely open and undrilled to the north, south and east for future potential growth
- SLSE-06 was collared from the original platform in the middle of Warintza East and drilled west-northwest into an entirely open volume, returning 484m of 0.42% CuEq? from surface
- SLSE-08 was collared from the same platform and drilled northwest into an open volume, returning 142m of 0.65% CuEq? from near surface within a broader interval of 536m of 0.43% CuEq? from surface
- SLSE-04 was collared between Warintza Central and Warintza East and drilled west-southwest into a partially open volume, returning 616m of 0.63% CuEq? from 276m depth within a broader interval of 892m of 0.50% CuEq? from surface, establishing the overlap of the two deposits within the Warintza Central pit shell
- SLSE-03 was collared from the same platform and drilled west-northwest into a partially open volume, returning 326m of 0.62% CuEq? from 276m depth within a broader interval of 818m of 0.38% CuEq? from 38m depth, further confirming the overlap of the two deposits
- SLSE-05, collared from the same platform, was drilled north-northwest into a partially open area, returning 268m of 0.53% CuEq? from 446m depth within a broader interval of 714m of 0.32% CuEq? from surface
Updated Warintza Central Mineral Resource Estimate expected to be issued in April
To date, 62 holes have been completed at Warintza Central with assays reported for 54 of these and 8 holes have been completed at Warintza East with results reported for all holes
Mr. Jorge Fierro, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "Following the final Warintza Central results released April 4, these results represent the final holes from Warintza East to be included in the forthcoming mineral resource update, and serve to convert what would otherwise be uncategorized waste within the expected pit shell in the area where Warintza Central and Warintza East overlap."
Table 1 - Assay Results
|Hole ID
|Date Reported
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Cu (%)
|Mo (%)
|Au (g/t)
|CuEq? (%)
|SLSE-08
|Apr 11, 2022
|8
|544
|536
|0.35
|0.02
|0.04
|0.43
|Including
|18
|160
|142
|0.56
|0.01
|0.06
|0.65
|SLSE-07
|632
|1069
|437
|0.29
|0.02
|0.04
|0.37
|SLSE-06
|0
|484
|484
|0.33
|0.02
|0.04
|0.42
|SLSE-05
|0
|714
|714
|0.26
|0.01
|0.05
|0.32
|Including
|446
|714
|268
|0.42
|0.02
|0.08
|0.53
|SLSE-04
|0
|892
|892
|0.43
|0.01
|0.04
|0.50
|Including
|276
|892
|616
|0.54
|0.02
|0.04
|0.63
|SLSE-03
|38
|856
|818
|0.29
|0.02
|0.03
|0.38
|Including
|276
|602
|326
|0.48
|0.03
|0.05
|0.62
|SLS-54
|Apr 4, 2022
|0
|1093
|1093
|0.45
|0.02
|0.04
|0.56
|Including
|50
|406
|356
|0.62
|0.02
|0.05
|0.73
|SLS-53
|10
|967
|957
|0.39
|0.01
|0.03
|0.46
|Including
|16
|192
|176
|0.65
|0.03
|0.04
|0.78
|SLS-52
|42
|1019
|977
|0.39
|0.01
|0.03
|0.45
|Including
|96
|578
|482
|0.55
|0.01
|0.03
|0.62
|SLS-51
|36
|1048
|1012
|0.38
|0.01
|0.06
|0.47
|Including
|130
|1048
|918
|0.41
|0.01
|0.05
|0.50
|SLS-50
|336
|458
|122
|0.14
|0.04
|0.03
|0.30
|SLS-49
|Feb 28, 2022
|50
|867
|817
|0.50
|0.02
|0.04
|0.60
|SLS-48
|50
|902
|852
|0.45
|0.02
|0.05
|0.56
|SLS-47
|48
|859
|811
|0.41
|0.02
|0.05
|0.51
|SLS-46
|48
|680
|632
|0.27
|0.01
|0.03
|0.31
|SLS-45
|44
|608
|564
|0.37
|0.01
|0.03
|0.41
|SLS-44
|6
|524
|518
|0.16
|0.05
|0.03
|0.35
|SLS-43
|138
|350
|212
|0.17
|0.03
|0.03
|0.30
|SLS-42
|52
|958
|906
|0.42
|0.02
|0.06
|0.53
|SLSS-01
|Jan 18, 2022
|0
|755
|755
|0.28
|0.02
|0.02
|0.36
|SLS-41
|Dec 14, 2021
|0
|592
|592
|0.42
|0.02
|0.06
|0.52
|SLS-40
|8
|1056
|1048
|0.39
|0.01
|0.03
|0.46
|SLS-39
|28
|943
|915
|0.49
|0.01
|0.04
|0.56
|SLS-38
|58
|880
|822
|0.28
|0.01
|0.05
|0.35
|SLS-37
|28
|896
|868
|0.39
|0.05
|0.05
|0.58
|SLS-36
|Nov 15, 2021
|2
|1082
|1080
|0.33
|0.01
|0.04
|0.41
|SLS-35
|48
|968
|920
|0.53
|0.02
|0.04
|0.62
|SLS-34
|Oct 25, 2021
|52
|712
|660
|0.36
|0.02
|0.06
|0.47
|SLS-33
|40
|762
|722
|0.55
|0.03
|0.05
|0.69
|SLSE-02
|0
|1160
|1160
|0.20
|0.01
|0.04
|0.25
|SLS-32
|Oct 12, 2021
|0
|618
|618
|0.38
|0.02
|0.05
|0.48
|SLS-31
|8
|1008
|1000
|0.68
|0.02
|0.07
|0.81
|SLS-30
|2
|374
|372
|0.57
|0.06
|0.06
|0.82
|SLSE-01
|Sep 27, 2021
|0
|1213
|1213
|0.21
|0.01
|0.03
|0.28
|SLS-29
|Sep 7, 2021
|6
|1190
|1184
|0.58
|0.02
|0.05
|0.68
|SLS-28
|6
|638
|632
|0.51
|0.04
|0.06
|0.68
|SLS-27
|22
|484
|462
|0.70
|0.04
|0.08
|0.91
|SLS-26
|July 7, 2021
|2
|1002
|1000
|0.51
|0.02
|0.04
|0.60
|SLS-25
|62
|444
|382
|0.62
|0.03
|0.08
|0.77
|SLS-24
|10
|962
|952
|0.53
|0.02
|0.04
|0.62
|SLS-19
|6
|420
|414
|0.21
|0.01
|0.06
|0.31
|SLS-23
|May 26, 2021
|10
|558
|548
|0.31
|0.02
|0.06
|0.42
|SLS-22
|86
|324
|238
|0.52
|0.03
|0.06
|0.68
|SLS-21
|2
|1031
|1029
|0.63
|0.02
|0.04
|0.73
|SLS-20
|April 19, 2021
|18
|706
|688
|0.35
|0.04
|0.05
|0.51
|SLS-18
|78
|875
|797
|0.62
|0.05
|0.06
|0.83
|SLS-17
|12
|506
|494
|0.39
|0.02
|0.06
|0.50
|SLS-16
|Mar 22, 2021
|20
|978
|958
|0.63
|0.03
|0.06
|0.77
|SLS-15
|2
|1231
|1229
|0.48
|0.01
|0.04
|0.56
|SLS-14
|0
|922
|922
|0.79
|0.03
|0.08
|0.94
|SLS-13
|Feb 22, 2021
|6
|468
|462
|0.80
|0.04
|0.09
|1.00
|SLS-12
|22
|758
|736
|0.59
|0.03
|0.07
|0.74
|SLS-11
|6
|694
|688
|0.39
|0.04
|0.05
|0.57
|SLS-10
|2
|602
|600
|0.83
|0.02
|0.12
|1.00
|SLS-09
|122
|220
|98
|0.60
|0.02
|0.04
|0.71
|SLSW-01
|Feb 16, 2021
|32
|830
|798
|0.25
|0.02
|0.02
|0.31
|SLS-08
|Jan 14, 2021
|134
|588
|454
|0.51
|0.03
|0.03
|0.62
|SLS-07
|0
|1067
|1067
|0.49
|0.02
|0.04
|0.60
|SLS-06
|Nov 23, 2020
|8
|892
|884
|0.50
|0.03
|0.04
|0.62
|SLS-05
|18
|936
|918
|0.43
|0.01
|0.04
|0.50
|SLS-04
|0
|1004
|1004
|0.59
|0.03
|0.05
|0.71
|SLS-03
|Sep 28, 2020
|4
|1014
|1010
|0.59
|0.02
|0.10
|0.71
|SLS-02
|0
|660
|660
|0.79
|0.03
|0.10
|0.97
|SLS-01
|Aug 10, 2020
|1
|568
|567
|0.80
|0.04
|0.10
|1.00
|Notes to table: True widths cannot be determined at this time.
Table 2 - Collar Location
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Depth (m)
|Azimuth (degrees)
|Dip (degrees)
|SLSE-08
|801485
|9648192
|1170
|959
|305
|-70
|SLSE-07
|800749
|9648146
|1282
|1069
|84
|-50
|SLSE-06
|801485
|9648192
|1170
|1078
|285
|-55
|SLSE-05
|800749
|9648146
|1282
|737
|330
|-65
|SLSE-04
|800749
|9648146
|1282
|893
|257
|-45
|SLSE-03
|800749
|9648146
|1282
|909
|270
|-45
|Notes to table: The coordinates are in WGS84 17S Datum.
(1) No adjustments were made for recovery as the project is an early-stage exploration project and metallurgical data to allow for estimation of recoveries is not yet available. Solaris defines copper equivalent calculation for reporting purposes only. Copper-equivalence calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 3.33 ? Mo (%) + 0.73 ? Au (g/t), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$3.00/lb, Mo - US$10.00/lb and Au - US$1,500/oz.
Technical Information and Quality Control & Quality Assurance
Sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control/quality assurance ("QA/QC") program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and field duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at a secured Company facility located in Quito, Ecuador. Drill core is cut in half on site and samples are securely transported to ALS Labs in Quito. Sample pulps are sent to ALS Labs in Lima, Peru and Vancouver, Canada for analysis. Total copper and molybdenum contents are determined by four-acid digestion with AAS finish. Gold is determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge. In addition, selected pulp check samples are sent to Bureau Veritas lab in Lima, Peru. Both ALS Labs and Bureau Veritas lab are independent of Solaris. Solaris is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein. The drillhole data has been verified by Jorge Fierro, M.Sc., DIC, PG, using data validation and quality assurance procedures under high industry standards.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jorge Fierro, M.Sc., DIC, PG, Vice President Exploration of Solaris who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Jorge Fierro is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (registered member #4279075).
On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.
"Daniel Earle"
President & CEO, Director
For Further Information
Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations
About Solaris Resources Inc.
Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60%-interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.
Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements
This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will" and "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements that since the discovery of Warintza East in mid-2021, limited drilling has been completed on the open area between the two deposits that would fall into the eastern sector of the conceptual pit design for Warintza Central as uncategorized waste and that these results now establish continuity of mineralization between the two deposits with Warintza East remaining entirely open and undrilled to the north, south and east for future potential growth, these results establish the overlap of the two deposits within the Warintza Central pit shell, these results represent the final holes from Warintza East to be included in the forthcoming mineral resource update, and serve to convert what would otherwise be uncategorized waste within the expected pit shell in the area where Warintza Central and Warintza East overlap. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a variety of assumptions including assumptions made about the Company's ability to advance exploration efforts at the Warintza Project; the results of such exploration efforts; and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Solaris Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable securities laws.