Zacapa Resources Appoints Michelle Borromeo As Vice President Of Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, April 11, 2022 - Zacapa Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ZACA) (OTCQB: ZACAF) (DE: BH0) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Michelle Borromeo as Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Borromeo has over 15 years of Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Strategic Communications experience within the natural resource and renewable energy sectors. She joins Zacapa from MARS Investor Relations, where she held the role of Vice President of Corporate Development. Her prior experience within the resource sector include such roles as VP Investor Relations for Miller Energy Resources, Corporate Communications Manager for Chakana Copper and Investor Relations Manager for Fission Energy. Ms. Borromeo holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Simon Fraser University.

Michelle Borromeo, Vice President of Investor Relations of Zacapa commented: "Zacapa has received a positive reception from the market since its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in January 2022. I am excited to become a part of this exceptional group of professionals and am committed to ensuring shareholders are kept well informed of the value creation by the exploration team - I look forward to driving this effort."

Adam Melnik, CEO and Director of Zacapa commented: "Zacapa is privileged to have Ms. Borromeo on its team. She is a consummate professional, well connected within the metals and mining industry, and attuned to the needs of the global investment community. We look forward to her leadership in strengthening existing relationships and in establishing new ones as we work to position Zacapa as a preferred partner and premier investment vehicle for copper and gold exploration in the southwest United States."

Zacapa has granted 525,000 incentive stock options to new employees. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.70 and will expire on January 26, 2027. The incentive stock options were granted pursuant to Zacapa's shareholder-approved stock option plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable regulatory hold periods.

About Zacapa Resources

Zacapa is a copper and gold focused mineral exploration company engaged in responsible exploration for the new energy economy. Its projects are concentrated in world class jurisdictions in the southwest U.S., including Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho. The portfolio includes porphyry copper projects at Red Top, Pearl, and Dewdrop Moon, and epithermal gold projects at South Bullfrog and Miller Mountain. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

For more information, please visit www.zacaparesources.com. All documents are available on Zacapa's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

