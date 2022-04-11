Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Announces Listing on OTCQB

Burlington, April 11, 2022 - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) ("SBMI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that on April 11, 2022 its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol SBMCF. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SBMI.

"We listed on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 6, 2021," said A. John Carter, SBMI's CEO. "Since we have been repeatedly contacted by U.S-based investors seeking to participate in our story. The only real option to accommodate them was to expand onto the OTCQB."

The OTCQB is a US trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

The OTCQB listing has the potential to further enhance trading volumes through an expansion of investment advisers' ability to recommend investments to their U.S. clients. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SBMI and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol SBMCF. The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies listed there are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find current financial disclosure for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com and at https://money.tmx.com/en/quote/SBMI .

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of ore; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global viruses create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

