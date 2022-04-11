Menü Artikel
Goldplay Arranges and Closes $150,000 Private Placement at $0.15

12:50 Uhr  |  Accesswire

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, April 11, 2022 - Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce that it has arranged and closed a non-brokered private placement of shares of the Company (the "Shares") for a total of $150,000.

The Company has issued a total of 1,000,000 Shares at a price of $0.15 per Shares, for gross proceeds of $150,000. The Company paid no finders' fees for this private placement.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day expiring on August 12, 2022 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The financing is subject to receiving the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. Goldplay holds large district scale gold, and copper-gold projects located in BC's Golden Triangle and southwestern BC with potential for world class mineral discoveries. The Company also holds several brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Catalin Kilofliski"

Catalin Kilofliski

President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Goldplay Mining Inc.
Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
T: (604) 655-1420
E: catalin@goldplaymining.ca
www.goldplaymining.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Goldplay Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696939/Goldplay-Arranges-and-Closes-150000-Private-Placement-at-015


