Silver Range Resources Ltd. Closes Private Placement and Provides Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, April 11, 2022 - Silver Range Resources Ltd. [TSXV:SNG] ("Silver Range") announces the closing of the private placement announced on March 30, 2022, consisting of the sale of 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 each for total proceeds of $600,000. Each unit consisted of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 until April 11, 2024. All shares issued pursuant to the private placement, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the warrants, are subject to a hold period in Canada until August 12, 2022.

Silver Range paid cash finders' fees totalling $4,875 to GloRes Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. in connection with this private placement.

Nevada operations update

In March and early April, Silver Range completed a first pass (10 trench) program at the Cambridge Property near Yerington, investigating highly anomalous gold-in-soil anomalies. At the Bellehelen Property east of Tonopah, gold-in-soil anomalies were trenched on the BH Grid east of the former Ben Hur Mine. Results are pending. Reconnaissance work followed by staking were completed on a target in southern Nevada. Silver Range is sponsoring and will be attending the 2022 Geological Society of Nevada at the end of April. Field operations should resume shortly thereafter.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in Nevada and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 45 properties, 13 of which are currently optioned to others. Four projects have been converted to royalty interests. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high-grade precious metals targets in its portfolio.

