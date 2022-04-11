American Creek Resources Grants Incentive Options

Cardston, April 11, 2022 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") today announced that it has granted 5,600,000 incentive stock options under the Corporation's stock option plan to certain Directors, Officers, and contractors of the Corporation. The options were granted at a deemed price of $0.20 and are exercisable until April 10, 2032. The incentive options are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.

The Corporation's stock option plan is administered by American Creek's Board of Directors and is a "rolling" 10% stock option plan. The aggregate number of optioned common shares that may be issued upon the exercise of stock options granted under the stock option plan may not exceed 10% of the number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation at the time of granting of options. In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies, as the stock option plan is a "rolling" stock option plan, it must receive approval of the Corporation's shareholders yearly at the Corporation's annual general meeting. The stock option plan authorizing the issuance of these incentive options was approved at the most recent annual general meeting held on December 14, 2021.

The granting of options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

