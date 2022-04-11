Tantalex Resources Corp. Reports Additional Assay Results from Initial Phase 1 Drilling in The K Dump

Toronto, April 12th, 2022 - Tantalex Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX), (FSE:1T0) ("Tantalex" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to provide additional assay results received from drill holes in the K dump. Initial assay results from the K dump had indicated interesting intercepts where 7 of the 8 holes assayed averaged 1.04% Li20 from surface to 7m depth.

Further to these results, Tantalex sent the remaining 3m composite samples it had stored from the K dump for assaying. These samples were taken from:

5 aircore holes (drilled to depths between 12m and 21m)

14 additional shallow Cobra holes (maximum depths of 7m from surface)

Lithium aircore intersections results

MDA100 15m @ 1.183% Li2O from surface

MDA101 15m @ 1.006% Li2O from surface

MDA102 15m @ 1.018% Li2O from surface

MDA103 12m @ 0.856% Li2O from surface

MDA104 21m @ 0.763% Li2O from surface

Average Lithium content from the 14 cobra hole drillholes assayed at 0,965% Li2O.

These results therefore confirm that the previously reported assay results from the K dump show grade continuity throughout the K dump.



Figure 1. K Dump - Drilled AC (red) and Cobra Holes (yellow)

From the volume estimation report that Tantalex conducted in Q4 2021, the estimated total volume of the K dump is 3 512 532m³. With an approximate density of 1,5 g/cm³ this equals a total estimated volume of 5 268 797 metric tons.



Figure 2. K Dump - Elevations and Surface Area

Additional assay results are also expected in the upcoming weeks from dumps C, I, H and G.

Eric Allard, commented: ''These additional results from the K dump are extremely encouraging as we continue progressing on our Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and continue our ongoing metallurgical testing to prepare an optimal process flowsheet.''

Exploration is currently ongoing on the Pegmatite Corridor and drilling is planned to commence in the next few weeks. Tantalex will advise as soon as a firm date has been confirmed by our drilling contractor.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gary Pearse MSc, P. Eng, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

