Mosaic Announces Dates For First Quarter 2022 Results And Conference Call

TAMPA, April 11, 2022 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release 2022 first quarter earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.

On Tuesday, May 3, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and answer questions submitted via email. Phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

The conference call details are as follows:

Dial-In #: 270.240.0312

Conference ID: 3609948

Replay:

Dial In #: 404.537.3406

Conference ID: 3609948

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors Paul Massoud 813-775-4260 paul.massoud@mosaicco.com Media Ben Pratt 813-775-4206 benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

