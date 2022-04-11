Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Filing of Management Information Circular

MONTREAL, April 11, 2022 - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Osisko") (OR: TSX & NYSE) is pleased to announce that its Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management information Circular are now available on the Corporation's website at https://osiskogr.com/en/2022-agm/ as well as on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

Osisko's annual meeting of shareholders will be held on May 12th, 2022 at 1:00 PM (Eastern Daylight Time) at the Montr?al Marriott Ch?teau Champlain Hotel in Montreal, and attendance will be in compliance with the recommendations of the Public Health Officials.

Mr. Christopher C. Curfman has decided not to stand for re-election. Mr. Sean Roosen, Executive Chair of the Board commented: "On behalf of the board, we would like to express our appreciation to Chris for his contribution over the last six years and also wish to extend to him our gratitude for his services and insight during his mandate as a director of the Corporation."

The Governance and Nomination Committee has recommended the nomination of Ms. Edie Hofmeister as candidate for the election to the board of directors. Ms. Hofmeister has extensive experience in the mining sector, having served as Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs and General Counsel for Tahoe Resources Inc. where she led the Legal, Sustainability and Government Affairs departments. Since 2006, Ms. Hofmeister has worked alongside rural and indigenous communities in India, Peru, Guatemala, Mexico and Canada to enhance food, work and water security. Ms. Hofmeister serves as the Chair of the International Bar Association's Business and Human Rights Committee, a group dedicated to promoting high ESG standards in multi-national corporations. Ms. Hofmeister received a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations from UCLA, a Master of Arts degree in international peace studies from the University of Notre Dame and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco.

Mr. Sandeep Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Osisko declared: "We are delighted to announce Edie as a nominee for the board. Subject to her election, this continues our board renewal process as she would become the fifth new director to be introduced in just over 24 months. Her skillset, in particular in the ESG field, will be a great complement to our team."

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 165 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montr?al, Suite 300, Montr?al, Qu?bec, H3B 2S2.

