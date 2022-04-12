Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases its Footprint in Antioquia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, April 11, 2022 - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce securing of additional claims for three gold/silver mining properties covering 2102 hectares, complementing the Company's existing Berrio property (the "Berrio Property"). The three claimed areas are as follows: 503380 (1099 ha.); 503404 (908 ha.); and 503607 (95 ha.), which are located approximately 120 km northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia. These three new claims provide the Company with new exploration objectives and are surrounded by excellent access to infrastructure. A map visualization of the claims can be found below.

Mr. Alexandre P. Boivin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated: "I am pleased to announce we have claimed the new concession rights of approximatively 2100 ha in addition to our 1218 ha of the Berrio Property, which is 100% owned by the Company. Adding these mining properties to our portfolio constitute an increase to our reserves and exploration potential in region, in which management knows and understands well. These claims add considerable weight to our regional presence and commitment to explore one of Colombia's most prolific mining region."

He added, "In this area, several faults have modelled the geological features of the region, generating important and extensive fractured, sheared, altered, and brecciated zones. This makes us optimistic that our claims have potential for future exploration."

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jack King, B.Sc., M.Sc., P. Geo. Mr. King is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on its Berrio Project in Antioquia, in which the company owns over 1218 hectares of prospective high-grade gold lands. Antioquia is among the most prolific areas for gold in Colombia.

https://www.quimbayagold.com/

