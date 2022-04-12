Greenland Resources Announces Filing of the Ni 43-101 Feasibility Study on the Malmbjerg Molybdenum Project

Greenland Resources Inc. (NEO:MOLY, FSE:2LF) ("Greenland Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Definitive Feasibility Study prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Technical Report") prepared by Tetra Tech Canada Inc. for the Company's 100% owned Malmbjerg Molybdenum Project (the "Project"). The Technical Report supports the disclosure set out in the Company's February 23, 2022 news release announcing the results of the feasibility study for the Project located in east central Greenland.

The Technical Report may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com, and is available on the Company's website along with the presentation that includes a summary of the Technical Report.

The Company continues discussions with strategic partnerships to advance the project towards production and with potential end buyers of the product.

About Greenland Resources Inc.

Greenland Resources is a Canadian public company with the Ontario Securities Commission as its principal regulator and is focused on the development of its 100% owned world-class Climax type pure molybdenum deposit located in central east Greenland. The Malmbjerg Molybdenum Project is an open pit operation with an environmentally friendly mine design, with Proven and Probable Reserves of 245 million tonnes at 0.176% MoS 2 , for 571 million pounds of contained molybdenum metal. The Project benefits from a NI 43-101 Definitive Feasibility Study completed by Tetra Tech in 2022 and had a previous exploitation license granted in 2009. With offices in Toronto, the Company is led by a management team with an extensive track record in the mining industry and capital markets. For further details, please refer to our web site (www.greenlandresources.ca) and our Canadian regulatory filings on Greenland Resources' profile at www.sedar.com

About Molybdenum and the European Union

Molybdenum is a critical metal used mainly in steel and chemicals that is needed in all technologies in the upcoming green energy transition (World Bank, 2020; IEA, 2021). When added to steel and cast iron, it enhances strength, hardenability, weldability, toughness, temperature strength, and corrosion resistance. Based on data from the International Molybdenum Association and the European Commission Steel Report, the world produced around 576 million pounds of molybdenum in 2021 where the European Union ("EU") as the second largest steel producer in the world used approximately 25% of global molybdenum supply and has no domestic molybdenum production. To a greater degree, the EU steel dependent industries like the automotive, construction, and engineering, represent around 18% of the EU's ? US$16 trillion GDP. Greenland Resources strategically located Malmbjerg Molybdenum Project has the potential to supply in and for the EU approximately 25 million pounds per year, of environmentally friendly molybdenum from a responsible EU Associate member country, for decades to come. The high quality of the Malmbjerg ore, having low impurity content, makes it an ideal source of molybdenum for the world leading high performance steel industry in Europe.

Forward Looking Statements

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (also referred to as "forward looking statements"), which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "hopes", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: our mineral reserve estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based, including geotechnical and metallurgical characteristics of rock confirming to sampled results and metallurgical performance; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; ore grades and recoveries; assumptions and discount rates being appropriately applied to the technical studies; success of the Company's projects, including the Malmbjerg Molybdenum Project; prices for molybdenum remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds for the Company's projects; capital decommissioning and reclamation estimates; mineral reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the projected and actual effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the factors relevant to the business of the Corporation, including the effect on supply chains, labour market, currency and commodity prices and global and Canadian capital markets, fluctuations in molybdenum and commodity prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar versus the Euro); operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structure formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in Greenland, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; legal restrictions relating to mining; risks relating to expropriation; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; the availability of additional capital; title matters and the additional risks identified in our filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities regulations, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking information.

Neither the NEO Exchange Inc. nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411006001/en/

Contact

For further information please contact:

Ruben Shiffman, PhD Chairman, President

Keith Minty, P.Eng, MBA Engineering and Project Management

Jim Steel, P.Geo, MBA Exploration and Mining Geology

Nauja Bianco, M.Pol.Sci. Public and Community Relations

Gary Anstey Investor Relations

Eric Grossman, CPA, CGA Chief Financial Officer

Corporate office Suite 1410, 181 University Av. Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 3M7

Telephone +1 647 273 9913

Email info@greenlandresourcesinc.com

Web www.greenlandresources.ca