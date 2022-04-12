Progressus Clean Technologies Appoints Chairman of Advisory Board

Formation of advisory board will accelerate technology development and commercialization for Progressus technology products

Pinakin Patel, world renowned hydrogen expert, named as chairman of advisory board for Progressus Clean Technologies

Mr. Patel's appointment will ensure Progressus technology meets development and commercial milestones through deep technology and supply chain expertise

Mr. Patel brings more than 40 years of hydrogen and fuel cell experience to the role along with direct core knowledge of the Progressus technology

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 -- Aberdeen International Inc. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) (F: A8H) (OTC: AABVF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pinakin Patel as Chairman of the Advisory Board of its portfolio company Progressus Clean Technologies ("Progressus").

Pinakin Patel has been appointed to the role of chairman of the advisory board. Mr. Patel is a world-renowned hydrogen and fuel cell expert with more than 40 years of directly applicable experience. In addition to his experience, he has an extensive industry network, has contributed to more than 30 patents, and has received awards from prestigious organizations for his many contributions in the hydrogen industry spanning the US Department of Energy, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the National Hydrogen Association, the State of Connecticut, the Electrochemical Society, and others. Mr. Patel was also recently elected as a director on the board of the California Hydrogen Business Council, a national level organization consisting of over 140 companies engaged in every aspect of the hydrogen supply chain worldwide as well as advocating for the commercialization of low-carbon and green hydrogen technologies.

"Pinakin's network in the hydrogen and fuel cell space along with his expertise and direct experience with Progressus technology is second to none," said Channce Fuller, President and CEO of Progressus. "His appointment to chair the advisory board for Progressus is a catalyzing opportunity for us to bring more and more experience to the venture."

Mr. Patel has an extensive resume having raised more than $500 million in R&D funding for advanced technology, manufacturing and application development projects in USA, Canada, Japan, Europe and Asia. His experience is in-depth spanning every type of fuel cell and renewable power using a variety of sources including waste-derived biogas, solar, wind and others. Mr. Patel has also supported dozens of venture stage companies in the alternative energy space by arranging supply chain coordination, strategic alliances and funding, which is of direct benefit to Progressus.

As Progressus continues to progress technology development and commercialization, Mr. Patel's first initiative will be to fill out the remainder of the advisory board with experts to ensure a successful product launch and market penetration.

Aberdeen will continue to keep the market updated on developments at Progressus.

ABOUT Progressus Clean Technologies

Progress Clean Technologies (formerly AES-100 Inc.) is a venture stage green technology company focused on the development of novel hydrogen generation and separation technologies. Progressus Clean Technologies owns the exclusive rights and intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

Progressus Clean Technologies is a private company with majority ownership held by PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (FWB:2K6B) (OTC: MOTNF), Aberdeen International (TSX: AAB F: A8H, OTC: AABVF) and minority ownership held by private shareholders.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. Progressus Clean Technologies (formerly AES-100 Inc.), an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

