VIRGINIA CITY, April 12, 2022 - Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) ("Comstock" and the "Company") today announced the appointment of Leonardo Riera, as president of LINICO Corporation, its electrification products subsidiary, located in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, Nevada.

Mr. Riera is an experienced chief executive, with global experience in the renewable energy, manufacturing, mergers and acquisition, capital markets and financial services industries. Mr. Riera spent a decade as the Executive Director and Country Head for Bankers Trust Company in Venezuela, overseeing all of their investment banking and broker-dealer operations. Mr. Riera was the founder and chief executive office of an engineering-centric, clean waste-to-energy company with projects in three countries. Mr. Riera was also the Asset Director for a multi-billion-dollar Emerging Markets fund, where he oversaw capital deployment in over fifteen emerging international markets. Mr. Riera started his career as a consultant for McKinsey & Co., working with clients such as Citicorp Investment Bank - Brazil, and subsequently proceeded to head their regional Mergers & Acquisitions unit.

Mr. Riera is a graduate of Andres Bello Catholic University, Caracas, Venezuela (B.S. in Economics) and of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business (M.B.A in Finance and International Management). Mr. Riera is fluent in English and Spanish and a frequent global speaker to leaders on renewable energies and their positive environmental and social impacts.

"Leo is a seasoned executive with multiple, rapid revenue start up and industry consolidation experience, who quickly moved to Reno and immediately established himself within the LiNiCo team, where he is fully dedicated and already implementing LiNiCo's strategic plan. His knowledge of supply chains, markets, renewable energy, finance and the capital markets will accelerate LiNiCo's growth. We have been working together daily for the past two weeks and thrilled to have Leo on board and fully committed to LiNiCo's and its success," stated Mr. Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO.

The Company's 2022 AGM has been scheduled for Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PDT in Reno, Nevada, at the Atlantis Hotel. The meeting will feature Comstock's renewable businesses and highlight the Company's expanded senior management teams, including Mr. Riera, and the Company's directors.

About Comstock

Comstock (NYSE: LODE) innovates technologies that enable systemic decarbonization and circularity by efficiently converting under-utilized waste and renewable natural resources into fuels and electrification products that contribute to balancing global uses and emissions of carbon. Comstock plans to achieve extraordinary financial, natural, and social gains by building, owning, and operating a fleet of advanced carbon neutral extraction and refining facilities, commercializing complimentary process solutions and related services, and licensing selected technologies to strategic partners.

To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

