Golden Arrow Resources Corp. Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, April 12, 2022 - Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Louis Salley as a director of the Company for personal health reasons.
"Lou Salley has served as a board member for our Company with great insight, advice and exceptional dedication. On behalf of the board, we wish Lou well," commented Joseph Grosso, Chairman, President & CEO for Golden Arrow.
About Golden Arrow:
Golden Arrow Resources Corp. is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. The Company is well leveraged to the price of gold, having monetized its Chinchillas silver discovery into a significant holding in precious metals producer SSR Mining Inc.
Golden Arrow is actively exploring a portfolio that includes an epithermal gold project in Argentina, a district?scale frontier gold opportunity in Paraguay, a base-metal project in the heart of a leading mining district in Chile and more than 180,000 hectares of properties in Argentina.
The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Joseph Grosso"
Mr. Joseph Grosso, Executive Chairman, President and CEO
