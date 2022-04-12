Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Aya Gold & Silver Drill Program Highlights High-Grade Continuity at Depth and to the East at Zgounder

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

MONTREAL, April 12, 2022 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report drill results from its drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • Increase of the production area below the 2,000 meter ("m") and 1,975m levels including
    • T28-21-1988-272, which intercepted 1,039 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 26.4m;
    • T28-21-R2-1988-664, which intercepted 1,492 g/t Ag over 4.8m; and
    • T28-21-1988-275, which intercepted 1,564 g/t Ag over 3.6m and 315 g/t Ag over 1.2m
  • Extension of the eastern strike by DZG-21-03, which intercepted 1,284 g/t Ag over 6m
  • Continued definition at the 1,975m level including
    • T28-21-1975-387, which intercepted 2,280 g/t Ag over 6m;
    • T28-21-1975-381bis, which intercepted 742 g/t Ag over 15.6m; and
    • T28-21-1975-286, which intercepted 716 g/t Ag over 9.6m

"We are very pleased with today's results, which will contribute meaningfully to our next resource estimate. Our infill drill program continues to have terrific success, extending both continuity and thickness between the 2,000 and 1,975 meter levels. Highlight intercepts include hole T28-21-1988-272, which defined significant silver mineralisation over 26 meters next to current mine workings. Additionally, our step-out surface holes continue to intersect high-grade mineralization, which is increasing the resource envelope to the east," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.

Included in this release are results for 76 underground diamond drill holes ("DDH"), which include 5 surface, 15 underground DDH and 56 T28 electric percussion holes. For a full summary of today's results from the 2021 drill programs, refer to Appendixes 1 and 2.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No.

From (m)

To (m)

Length1 (m)

Ag2 (g/t)

Surface

DZG-21-03

39.00

41.50

3.50

309

51.00

55.00

6.00

1,284

including

0.50

4,736

including

0.50

6,080

DZG-21-11

18.50

21.50

3.00

80

24.50

26.00

1.50

88

47.00

49.50

2.50

1,863

including

0.50

7,040

including

0.50

2,000

57.50

59.00

1.50

1,584

DZG-21-13

127.50

128.50

1.00

1,608

Underground

T28-21-1975-330

10.80

12.00

1.20

2,097

T28-21-1988-275

3.60

7.20

3.60

1,564

18.00

19.20

1.20

315

T28-21-1988-272

0.00

26.40

26.40

1,039

including

1.20

3,137

including

1.20

3,316

including

1.20

3,369

including

1.20

3,239

including

1.20

1,937

including

1.20

2,169

including

1.20

2,094

T28-21-R2-1988-664

2.40

7.20

4.80

1,492

including

1.20

1,557

including

1.20

2,401

including

1.20

1,715

T28-21-R2-1988-664bis

1.20

6.00

4.80

933

including

1.20

2,170

T28-21-1975 -286

15.60

25.20

9.60

716

including

1.20

1,097

including

1.20

1,087

including

1.20

1,078

T28-21-1975-378bis

15.60

16.80

1.20

208

22.80

26.40

3.60

1,312

including

1.20

1,594

including

1.20

1,739

T28-21-1975-387

0.00

6.00

6.00

2,280

including

1.20

2,769

including

1.20

1,589

including

1.20

6,583

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one metre in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine Laboratory ("ZMSM") or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph.D. P. Geo, Geological Consultant, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "demonstrate", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2021 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Surface Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No.

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length1

(m)

Ag2

(g/t)

DZG-21-03

39.00

41.50

3.50

309

51.00

55.00

6.00

1,284


including

0.50

4,736


including

0.50

6,080

DZG-21-10

19.50

23.50

4.00

195

68.00

69.00

1.00

128

DZG-21-11

18.50

21.50

3.00

80

24.50

26.00

1.50

88

47.00

49.50

2.50

1,863

including

0.50

7,040

including

0.50

2,000

57.50

59.00

1.50

1,584

DZG-21-12

33.00

34.50

1.50

116

DZG-21-13

127.50

128.50

1.00

1,608

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Appendix 2 - Mineral Intercepts from Underground Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole No.

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length1

(m)

Ag2

(g/t)

DZG-SF-22-16

6.00

7.00

1.00

156

14.50

15.00

0.50

256

19.50

22.50

3.00

210

DZG-SF-22-17

21.50

23.00

1.50

192

35.00

39.50

4.50

340

57.00

58.50

1.50

79

59.00

60.00

1.00

76

DZG-SF-22-18

3.50

9.50

6.00

173

DZG-SF-22-21

9.50

11.00

1.50

209

DZG-SF-22-23

10.00

11.00

1.00

80

DZG-SF-22-24

18.50

19.00

0.50

76

DZG-SF-22-26

7.00

10.00

3.00

96

18.00

19.50

1.50

81

22.50

25.50

3.00

136

DZG-SF-22-27

76.00

77.50

1.50

76

DZG-SF-22-29

17.00

20.50

3.50

85

30.50

31.10

0.60

76

DZG-SF-22-36

18.00

19.50

1.50

76

24.00

25.50

1.50

480

DZG-SF-22-38

33.50

34.00

0.50

248

55.00

56.00

1.00

77

DZG-SF-22-40

18.00

19.00

1.00

204

DZG-SF-22-42

68.50

69.50

1.00

230

DZG-SF-22-46

18.50

20.00

1.50

172

DZG-SF-22-47

7.50

9.00

1.50

100

T28 Drilling

T28-21-1975-330

10.80

12.00

1.20

2,097

T28-21-1975-333

0.00

2.40

2.40

104

7.20

12.00

4.80

408

T28-21-1975-330bis

4.80

6.00

1.20

229

10.80

12.00

1.20

85

T28-21-1975-333bis

0.00

3.60

3.60

564

7.20

12.00

4.80

247

T28-21-1975-336

0.00

1.20

1.20

89

3.60

4.80

1.20

80

7.20

8.40

1.20

97

T28-21-1975-335bis

9.60

15.60

6.00

837

20.40

26.40

6.00

128

T28-21-1975-342

0.00

3.60

3.60

569

19.20

22.80

3.60

288

T28-21-1975-342bis

1.20

3.60

2.40

192

T28-21-1975-337

18.00

21.60

3.60

123

T28-21-1975-337bis

9.60

12.00

2.40

931

T28-21-1975-340

21.60

22.80

1.20

234

T28-21-21975-364bis

14.40

15.60

1.20

128

T28-21-1975-372bis

2.40

3.60

1.20

404

T28-21-1975-372

4.80

6.00

1.20

164

14.40

15.60

1.20

84

T28-21-1988-376

0.00

3.60

3.60

148

T28-21-1975-382bis

6.00

7.20

1.20

192

T28-21-1975-366

12.00

15.60

3.60

208

25.20

26.40

1.20

320

T28-21-2000-363

9.60

10.80

1.20

136

T28-21-1975-379bis

12.00

13.20

1.20

87

T28-21-1988-275

3.60

7.20

3.60

1,564

18.00

19.20

1.20

315

T28-21-1988-275bis

3.60

6.00

2.40

485

T28-21-1975-277bis

24.00

25.20

1.20

168

T28-21-1988-272

0.00

26.40

26.40

1,039

including

1.20

3,137

including

1.20

3,316

including

1.20

3,369

including

1.20

3,239

including

1.20

1,937

including

1.20

2,169

including

1.20

2,094

T28-21-1988-273

2.40

3.60

1.20

241

9.60

10.80

1.20

317

T28-21-1988-273bis

9.60

10.80

1.20

289

T28-21-1988-274

0.00

3.60

3.60

169

T28-21-2000-302bis

0.00

7.20

7.20

454

T28-21-2000-303

0.00

2.40

2.40

89

10.80

12.00

1.20

78

T28-21-2000-303bis

0.00

2.40

2.40

95

T28-21-2125-431

4.80

6.00

1.20

720

T28-21-2125-444

8.40

9.60

1.20

190

T28-21-2125-447

20.40

25.20

4.80

277

T28-21-2125-447bis

3.60

6.00

2.40

114

T28-21-2125-448

15.60

20.40

4.80

235

T28-21-R1-1988-650bis

24.00

26.40

2.00

474

T28-21-R1-1988-656

3.60

4.80

1.00

168

13.20

15.60

2.00

360

T28-21-R1-1988-658

7.20

9.60

2.40

255

13.20

14.40

1.20

306

19.20

21.60

2.00

96

T28-21-R1-1988-656bis

3.60

4.80

1.20

372

15.60

16.80

1.20

76

T28-21-R1-1988-659

13.20

14.40

1.20

130

T28-21-R2-1988-664

2.40

7.20

4.80

1,492

including

1.20

1,557

including

1.20

2,401

including

1.20

1,715

T28-21-R2-1988-664bis

1.20

6.00

4.80

933

including

1.20

2,170

T28-21-1975 -283

8.40

15.60

7.20

441

19.20

20.40

1.20

83

T28-21-1975 -284

15.60

19.20

3.60

309

T28-21-1975 -285

3.60

7.20

3.60

86

15.60

25.20

9.60

229

T28-21-1975 -286

15.60

25.20

9.60

716


including

1.20

1,097

including

1.20

1,087

including

1.20

1,078

T28-21-1975-375

10.80

12.00

1.20

111

14.40

16.80

2.40

228

24.00

26.40

2.40

79

T28-21-1975-377

18.00

21.60

3.60

227

T28-21-1975-378bis

15.60

16.80

1.20

208

22.80

26.40

3.60

1,312

including

1.20

1,594

including

1.20

1,739

T28-21-1975-379

7.20

8.40

1.20

404

T28-21-1975-381

10.80

26.40

15.60

336

T28-21-1975-381bis

10.80

26.40

15.60

742

T28-21-1975-384

22.80

26.40

3.60

196

T28-21-1975-386

6.00

7.20

1.20

107

T28-21-1975-387

0.00

6.00

6.00

2,280

including

1.20

2,769

including

1.20

1,589

including

1.20

6,583

T28-21-1975-387bis

7.20

8.40

1.20

772

T28-21-1975-388bis

21.60

22.80

1.20

168

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc.



Contact
Benoit La Salle, FCPA FCA, President & CEO, benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com; Alex Ball , VP, Corporate Development & IR, alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QAQY
CA05466C1095
www.ayagoldsilver.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap