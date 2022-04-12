Nevada King Appoints Ex-newmont Director Of Metallurgy & Technology Gary Simmons As Metallurgical Consultant To Its Atlanta Gold Mine Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to to announce that it has retained metallurgist Gary Simmons as an independent consultant to conduct a systematic metallurgical testwork program at the Company's 100% owned Atlanta Gold Mine Project ("Atlanta"), located approximately 264km northeast of Las Vegas in the Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada. This work is designed to assess and optimize gold recovery from representative sampling from across various zones of gold mineralization selected from recent drilling at Atlanta.

Highlights

Gary Simmons is a highly experienced, internationally-recognized metallurgist who has previously served as Director of Metallurgy and Technology of Newmont Mining Corporation, for which he managed corporate metallurgical laboratory and R&D staff responsible for global Newmont process development and engineering design projects.

Starting February 2022, Gary began the process of reviewing and designing a metallurgical testwork program at Atlanta with the objective of understanding potential ore-type classifications including oxide, transitional (mixed oxide/sulfide) and sulfide, as well as understanding potentially deleterious minerals and the conditions that may affect gold and silver recoveries.

This testwork program is designed to determine gold (and possibly silver) recovery in an oxide recovery circuit.

As part of this program, Nevada King submitted 1,009 drill samples that were taken from various portions of the Atlanta resource area to American Assay Labs for initial gold cyanide solubility testing.

A primary goal of this testwork is to understand what types of recovery methods may apply to Atlanta ore types in a potential mining scenario, where historically only milling and cyanide leach were used.

Also important, this testwork will define the metallurgical domains that will either constrain or expand the size of the ore body based on recoveries. This will in turn directly assist the Company in drill targeting and program strategy as it continues to execute at Atlanta.

The results of this testwork are anticipated to be received by the end of June.

Cal Herron, Exploration Manager for Nevada King, stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Gary Simmons to our team as our metallurgical consultant. Gary brings a long and successful track record in mineral processing and project development that will be highly beneficial as we advance our Atlanta Gold Mine Project. Our maiden drill program was very successful in outlining a high-grade corridor of gold mineralization along the Atlanta Mine Fault, as well as a large halo of lower grade mineralization emanating from the fault area. To better prioritize drill targets at Atlanta, understanding and optimizing gold recoveries across all styles of the mineralization is key to advancing the project."

Gary has over 40 years of experience with internationally recognized mining companies, in the areas of project management, process development, operations, design engineering, R&D and corporate due diligence activities. Gary has numerous patents in the fields of pressure oxidation of gold, silver and copper ores, and in the flotation of precious metals and PGM ores. Gary's previous roles have included: Mill Superintendent for The New Jersey Zinc Company and Noranda Mining Company, Director of Metallurgy for Meridian Minerals Company and Santa Fe Pacific Gold Corp., and Director of Metallurgy and Technology for Newmont Mining Corporation, where he managed Newmont's corporate metallurgical laboratory and R&D staff and a staff of Process Managers (engineers) responsible for global Newmont process development and engineering design projects. Upon retirement from Newmont in 2008, Gary has continued as an independent consultant on multiple North American and international mining operations and development projects, providing operations technical consulting guidance and managing metallurgical testing and process design activities. Gary is a Qualified Person (QP) registered with the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America, with special expertise in Metallurgy (Member Number - 01013QP).

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is the third largest mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada, behind Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont) and Kinross Gold. Starting in 2016 through to the present day the Company has sequentially staked multiple large project areas hosting significant historical exploration work along the Battle Mountain trend located close to current or former producing gold mines. These project areas were initially selected based on their potential for hosting multi-million ounce gold deposits and were subsequently staked following a detailed geological evaluation by the Company. District-scale projects in Nevada King's portfolio include (1) the 100% owned Atlanta Mine, located 100km southeast of Ely, (2) the Lewis and Horse Mountain-Mill Creek projects, both located between Nevada Gold Mines' large Phoenix and Pipeline mines, and (3) the Iron Point project, located 35km east of Winnemucca, Nevada.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with a National InstrumentI 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

