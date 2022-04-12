Firma Holdings Announce Acquisition of Jamore Food & Beverage International Inc.

DOWNERS GROVE, April 12, 2022 - Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:FRMA) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Jamore Food & Beverage International Inc. In keeping with the past success of Monochrome Corp. with PPE procurement, management will seek to leverage its relationships in the consumer goods and services space to provide further diversification. Management is currently in discussions with manufacturers and suppliers from around the world, including unique products from South Korea, Mongolia, Mexico and Israel, as well as working on its own conceptual products domestically that have proven favorable in various market beta tests.

ABOUT FIRMA RENEWABLES CORP.

Renewable resources include biomass energy (such as ethanol), hydropower, geothermal power, wind and solar energy. Firma renewables is focused on partnering with several of the largest national developers of utility-scale projects.

ABOUT JAMORE FOOD & BEVERAGE INTERNATIONAL INC.

Jamore FBI markets multiple unique food and beverage products through its significant relationships throughout the food and beverage service distribution system. This process includes the expanding private label market as well as working with operators to purchase branded items from distributors. In addition, the sales teams will work to market various products directly to retailers.

FRMA's Plan of Operations.

FRMA is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. FRMA and its subsidiaries are in the process of acquiring interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements along with diligently researching creating a Special Purpose Acquisition Company in the Renewable Energy space including advanced carbon materials.

