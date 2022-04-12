Stallion Gold Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, April 12, 2022 - Stallion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (OTCQB: SLLGF) (Frankfurt: HM4) ("Stallion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 17, 2022, its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.



The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The shares of the Company, trading on the OTC under the symbol "SLLGF", are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC and are therefore considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity for the Company's common shares.

About Stallion Gold

Stallion Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of precious metals and critical minerals at its Horse Heaven Gold Property in Idaho. Stallion Gold is using modern exploration techniques to explore historical and new mineral targets on its expansive land package. A strong management team brings expertise in both the capital markets and the technical talent for acquiring early-stage property with highly prospective targets. For more information visit Stalliongold.com

