Mining Licence Granted for Agdz Copper-Silver Project in Morocco

12 April 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces that the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development of the Kingdom of Morocco has issued a 10 year mining licence in respect of the Company's 100% owned Agdz copper ("Cu") and silver ("Ag") project ("Agdz" or the "Project"). Agdz is located 14km southwest of the Bou Skour Cu-Ag mine in the eastern Anti-Atlas of the Kingdom of Morocco (resources and reserves at Bou Skour are not indicative of commercial mineralisation at Agdz). The Company's Moroccan portfolio is held by its 100% owned subsidiary Aterian Resources Ltd. Aterian is subject to a potential vend-in and royalty generation transaction (the "Transaction") with Eastinco Mining and Exploration Plc. The Transaction remains subject to Eastinco completing its proposed admission to the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") Standard List (see Company announcement dated 22 November 2021).

Highlights:

Ten year mining licence granted on the Agdz Cu-Ag project in Morocco

Agdz is located 14km southwest of the Bou Skour Cu-Ag mine

Agdz hosts four significant Cu-Ag prospects covering an area of approximately 8 km

Moroccan portfolio to be vended to Eastinco, subject to certain conditions precedent

Altus to hold 25% of the issued share capital of Eastinco upon closing of Transaction

Transaction will generate 14 new royalties to Altus in Morocco and one in Rwanda

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"The granting of a mining licence for the Agdz Cu-Ag project in Morocco is a notable milestone for the project. The 10 year licence provides long-term security of tenure for Agdz, where the Company has discovered a number of significant copper and silver prospects. Agdz is one of 14 Moroccan projects to be vended by Altus to Eastinco subject to its proposed LSE listing. Altus will hold royalties on all of the Moroccan projects, a royalty on a tantalum asset in Rwanda as well as 25% of Eastinco's enlarged share capital with warrants to purchase up to an additional 10%. I look forward to updating shareholders on the potential transaction and our progress in Morocco".

Agdz Mining Licence

A ten year 34.36 km2 mining licence has been granted to the Company's 100% owned Moroccan incorporated subsidiary, Azru Resources SARL.AU. The licence will commence on 21 May 2021 and was granted in accordance with Morocco's new mining law proclaimed in May 2016. The Company has made a number of discoveries at Agdz, including:

The 2.80km long Makarn prospect, with results up to 8.00 % Cu and 448 g/t Ag

The 2.00km long Amzwaro prospect, with results up to 4.82 % Cu and 189 g/t Ag

The 0.15km long Minière prospect, with results up to 13.05 % Cu and 12 g/t Ag

The 0.70km long Daoud prospect, with results up to 2.71 % Cu and 152 g/t Ag

Potential Transaction with Eastinco

Agdz is one of 14 projects the Company intends to vend to Eastinco, subject to Eastinco completing its proposed admission on the LSE Standard List. Under the terms of the Transaction, the grant of the mining licence on Agdz will result in Altus holding 25% of the issued share capital of Eastinco upon its admission to the LSE. Subject to admission, Altus will also be issued with five year warrants to purchase up to an additional 10% of the enlarged share capital of Eastinco. The exercise price of the first 50% of the warrants will be the weighted average of the Eastinco pre-IPO price and the market price on admission. The remaining 50% of the warrants will have an exercise price which is at a 100% premium to the first exercise price.

Illustrations

The following figures relate to the disclosures in this announcement

Location of the Adgz Cu-Ag project in Morocco is shown in Figure 1.

Map of the Adgz mining licence is shown in Figure 2.

Map ofground magnetics survey at Agdz is shown in Figure 3.

A selection of photos from Agdz is shown in Figure 4

Figure 1. Location of the Adgz Cu-Ag project in Morocco



Figure 2. Map of the Adgz mining licence



Figure 3. Map of ground magnetics survey at Agdz



Figure 4. Selection of photos from Agdz



Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this regulatory announcement has been approved by Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus. A graduate of the University of Southampton in Geology (Hons), he also holds a Master's degree from the Camborne School of Mines (Exeter University) in Mining Geology. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM rules and NI 43-101.

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 27 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. The Company continues to assess royalty acquisition opportunities as well as actively advancing its portfolio of gold and base metal projects across Africa, as part of its 'boots on the ground' royalty generation strategy. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

