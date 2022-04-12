Tisdale Announces the Addition of C. Trever Perkins as Consulting Geologist

Vancouver B.C., April 12, 2022 - Tisdale Resources Corp. ("Tisdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:TRC), (OTC:SNRAF), (FSE:T1KC), is pleased to announce the addition of C. Trevor Perkins to the Tisdale team. Mr. Perkins will oversee development of the Company's Keefe Lake uranium project, located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as to provide consultation regarding the acquisition of additional uranium projects for the Company's portfolio.

Mr. Perkins Mr. Perkins is a Professional Geologist with high-level experience in both the planning and execution of significant mineral exploration programs, and the management of exploration teams. He brings a proven track record of discovery and results during his successful 25-year career.



Mr. Perkins was Senior Geoscientist with Rio Tinto and spent a decade with Cameco Corporation. At Cameco he served as Vice President, Exploration for Cameco Mongolia, District Geologist for Europe and Asia, Senior Project Geologist for Arnhem Land in Australia, and a Project Geologist for Cameco's Athabasca projects.

As Project Geologist for the McArthur River project, he led the team that discovered the McArthur River North Extension zones (110Mlb U3O8) and as Senior Project Geologist based in Darwin, Australia, he led the team that discovered the Angulari Uranium Deposit (20Mlb U3O8).

More recently Mr. Perkins held the title of Exploration Manager for UEX Corporation, responsible for overseeing exploration in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. As a Qualified Person for UEX's uranium and cobalt projects, he was responsible for several 43-101 technical reports and resource estimates for both the Christie Lake and West Bear Projects. In addition, he managed the team that made the ?rora Uranium Deposit discovery 2017. Currently, Mr. Perkins is Vice President of Exploration for Azincourt Energy Corp.

"We're pleased to bring Trevor on board to direct our exploration efforts," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "I've come to know Trevor quite well and he brings a methodical, knowledge-driven approach to exploration that is both detailed and thorough. His understanding of uranium deposition and the Athabasca in particular gives the Company an experienced and proven technical leader," continued Mr. Klenman.

In addition to planning and supervising exploration programs at the Keefe Lake uranium project, Mr. Perkins will begin to provide technical analysis on potential project acquisitions as the Company seeks to expand its Athabasca-based uranium exploration portfolio.

