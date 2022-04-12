Durango Completes Site Visits to NMX East Lithium and Discovery Gold Properties

Vancouver, April 12, 2022 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that further to the news of March 17, 2022, the Company has completed a site visit to its wholly owned NMX East Property and Discovery Property in Québec.

The Company's NMX East lithium property neighbours Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi Deposit located approximately 33km east of the town of Nemaska in northern Québec. Durango's NMX East property adjoins Nemaska Lithium's eastern property perimeter, and the Durango claim border is less than 1.5km away from the Whabouchi mining pit which is cited to be the world's second richest spodumene deposit hosting over 27Mt of proven and probable reserves.

Durango completed a limited reconnaissance program on the NMX East property in late March in preparation for drill testing the lithium bearing pegmatite occurrences below the surface which is planned to take place in the summer of 2022. The small crew was commissioned with determining access and obtaining surface samples as the weather permitted. Despite the deep snow cover, the crew was able to complete an exploratory backpack drill hole of approximately one meter of the surface pegmatite which has been sent for analysis to Loring Laboratories in Calgary, Alberta.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO stated, "Durango is pleased that our exploration crew was able to obtain rock samples from both the NMX East Property and the Discovery Property which will enable us to catch a glimpse of what is transpiring in the rocks below surface which is key for follow up exploration. We wanted to test fresh rock on the NMX East project to get an idea of the lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") potential of the untested outcrops at surface. The Discovery Property recently returned significant gold grades at surface in our channel sampling, so we are excited to test the rocks immediately below surface."

Durango's exploration crew was able to complete a brief site visit to the Discovery Property on the way back from visiting the NMX East project. Durango's exploration crew was able to complete a 2.8m backpack drill hole near the area where the recent channel sampling returned grades of 9.25 g/t gold over one meter (see news release January 17, 2022). The samples have been sent for assay for analysis and additional information will be reported as it becomes available.

The technical contents of this press release were approved by Jean Bernard, B.Sc. Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information presented in this release.

About NMX East

The NMX East Property is located adjacent to the Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi deposit which hosts the largest spodumene deposit in North America. The NMX East Property is less than 1.5km away from the pit of the Whabouchi deposit and has lithium, tantalum and cesium bearing pegmatites identified at surface. The NMX East Property has great road access and is accessible year-round via the Route du Nord.

About Discovery

The Discovery Property is located on strike to the southwest of the past-producing Troilus gold mine and neighbours Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX-TLG). The Discovery Property is over 6,500ha in size and covers an important geological northeast to southwest regional structure. The Discovery Property has excellent road access and is accessible year-round via the Route du Nord.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of minerals, the ability to achieve its goals, the COVID-19 pandemic, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

