Imperial Celebrates Renewed Participation Agreement

VANCOUVER, April 12, 2022 - Imperial Metals Corp. ("Imperial") (TSX:III) is pleased to report that Mount Polley Mining Corporation and the Williams Lake First Nation (the T'exelcemc) have signed a Revised Participation Agreement, renewing the Participation Agreement which was initially signed in December 2011 and updated in 2016.

Imperial looks forward to working together to enhance Mount Polley, the T'exelcemc and the community.

Brian Kynoch, President of Imperial Metals, expressed his thanks to Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars and his team for their ongoing support of the Mount Polley project and added, "Imperial and Mount Polley are committed to a respectful working relationship with the Williams Lake First Nation.

Chief Willie Sellars stated, "We've had a positive working relationship with Mount Polley Mining Corporation for over a decade and this has allowed us to navigate some very challenging times. We're grateful to conclude this revised agreement and look forward to working together cooperatively for the remaining life of the mine."

Site and mill preparations towards recommencement of operations at Mount Polley is proceeding well. Management targets the resumption of milling operations by the end of the second quarter.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

