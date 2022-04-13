P2 Gold Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, April 12, 2022 - P2 Gold Inc. ("P2" or the "Company") (TSX-V:PGLD) reports that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

The Base Shelf Prospectus filings allow the Company to make offerings of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units or debt securities, or a combination thereof, up to an aggregate total of CDN$50.0 million during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus remains effective. Such securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s). Information regarding the use of proceeds from a sale of such securities will be included in the applicable prospectus supplement.

This news release shall not in any circumstances constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws of any jurisdiction.

A copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus can be found on SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the western United States and British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Joseph Ovsenek

President, CEO and Chairman



P2 Gold Inc.

Suite 1100, 355 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 2G8

info@p2gold.com

(SEDAR filings: P2 Gold Inc.) Michelle Romero

Executive Vice President





Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Company's expectations, strategies and plans for exploration properties including the Company's planned expenditures and exploration activities as well as any proposed offerings to be carried out by way of prospectus supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus and the amount and terms of any securities to be offered under the Base Shelf Prospectus or any shelf prospectus supplements.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, dated March 31, 2022 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.