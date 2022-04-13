Currie Rose Submits to the Exchange NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Queensland Vanadium Project

Toronto, April 13, 2022 - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the Company has submitted to the TSX Venture Exchange the technical report (the "Report"), prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101, entitled "Technical Report, North Queensland Vanadium Project, Queensland, Australia" and authored by Michael Dufresne, MSc., P.Geol., P.Geo., Steven Nicholls, BA.Sc., MAIG, and D. Roy Eccles, M.Sc., P.Geol.

Currie Rose has been working diligently to complete the previously announced Acquisition (See Press Release Dated October 27, 2021, and January 14, 2022) of the Toolebuc and Flinders Rivers Vanadium Projects from Liontown Resources Ltd. and CGM Lithium Pty Limited in Queensland, Australia (the "Project"), and the corresponding Private Placement of units of the Company.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

Currie Rose is currently completing the second tranche of its Unit Private Placement (See Press Release dated January 14, 2022).

Each unit consists of one Common Share of the Company priced at C$0.05 and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company at a price of C$0.10 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. Each Warrant is subject to an acceleration clause under certain conditions. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issue.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be utilized to complete the Fundamental Acquisition and for the further development of the Project.

