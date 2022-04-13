Blue Thunder Commences IP Geophysical Survey of Three Prospective Gold Targets Underlying the Muus Property, Quebec

Toronto, April 13, 2022 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey at its wholly-owned Muus property located in the Chibougamau-Chapais region of northern Québec.

GEOSIG Inc. has been retained to implement the IP program, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of April 2022. The IP program will comprise 32 total line-kilometres of ground IP surveys focused on three important and recently identified targets in the Lac Bernard, Lac Caopatina and Lac Irène areas. Data from these surveys will help improve the understanding of these prospective areas and should bring them to a "drill-ready" stage.

Jean-François Métail, President of Blue Thunder commented: "We have been looking forward to the start-up of our winter IP program, and the continuation of our Max-Min ground geophysics survey. The incorporation of data from our recent field work into the latest geological interpretation clearly demonstrates the high potential of several newly defined target areas. We could not be more optimistic about the strong exploration potential these targets present. We are aggressively following up on the most prospective targets to better define our next drilling program."

Program Detail and Target Definition

The upcoming IP survey will comprise an aggregate 32 km at a line spacing of 200 metres, at three grids over the Muus property, as follows:

The Lac Bernard area, directly south of the Guercheville fault zone, was highlighted by Faure (CONSOREM, 2012) as an important zone of hydrothermal alteration. The geological setting is similar to that observed in the vicinity of IAMGOLD's Nelligan and Northern Superior's Lac Surprise gold deposits. Blue Thunder's 2021 till program also highlighted the gold potential of the Lac Bernard area, as did reverse circulation (RC) drilling conducted in the 1990s. The 2020 Lac Bernard IP grid will be extended to the east to cover this new target area.

The Lac Caopatina target occupies the same geological setting as Royal Fox's Philibert gold deposit and coincides with a significant hydrothermal alteration zone, as interpreted by Faure (CONSOREM 2012). The presence of ultramafic dikes together with proximity to the Hazeur pluton makes this area a priority target for intrusion-related gold mineralization.

The Lac Irène target covers an area identified by Windfall Geotek's Artificial Intelligence targeting exercise (see Blue Thunder news release dated March 29, 2022) that is also underlain by a recognized hydrothermal alteration zone. The geological setting and structural features are similar to those observed at IAMGOLD's Monster Lake project, located about 8 km on-trend to the northeast.





Figure 1: Location Map of the 2022 Winter IP Survey Grids

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6951/120271_029aa183340db961_001full.jpg

QAQC and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information that forms the basis for parts of this press release was reviewed and approved by John Langton (P.Geo.), who is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

COVID-19

In conformity with guidelines proposed by the Québec government's "Commission des Normes, de l'Équité, de la Santé et de la Sécurité du Travail" ("CNESST"), the Company has implemented a strict COVID-19 management plan that complies with provincial government directives and guidelines with the main objective to safeguard the health and safety of our workers, stakeholders and local community members in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company continues to monitor developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic very closely.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder (TSXV: BLUE) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault‐sets transect the property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious‐ and base‐metal mines in the District.

